Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Archie Gray's first career goal clinches hard-fought win for Spurs

Archie Gray's first senior goal secured a battling 1-0 win for Tottenham against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Gray, making his 112th career appearance, headed in from close range following a corner shortly before half-time, his goal clinching only a second win in nine Premier League games for Spurs and leaving Palace to rue their missed chances.

Oliver Glasner's side dominated much of the encounter but could not make their pressure count, with Jean-Philippe Mateta heading over from their best chance of the first half, before Justin Devenny and Maxence Lacroix spurned big opportunities after the break.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Henderson (6), Clyne (6), Lerma (6), Lacroix (6), Guehi (7), Mitchell (6), Hughes (6), Wharton (7), Devenny (6), Pino (6), Mateta (6).



Subs: Nketiah (6), Uche (6), Esse (n/a).



Spurs: Vicario (7), Porro (7), Danso (7), Van de Ven (8), Spence (7), Bentancur (7), Bergvall (6), Gray (8), Kudus (7), Richarlison (7), Kolo Muani (6).



Subs: Odobert (7), Palhinha (6), Dragusin (n/a), Johnson (n/a).



Player of the Match: Archie Gray

Gray's goal came against the run of play but Spurs had the ball in the net on two other occasions, with Richarlison, in for the suspended Xavi Simons, twice denied after VAR checks for offside.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Archie Gray's goal for Spurs against Crystal Palace

Palace, who added defender Chris Richards to a lengthy absentee list due to injury, ran out of steam in the closing stages as they continue to struggle with their hectic schedule. They are now without a win in five games in all competitions.

Spurs came close to extending their lead on several occasions late on, with substitute Wilson Odobert hitting the post and Rodrigo Bentancur forcing a save from Dean Henderson.

In the end, though, Gray's maiden goal, nodded into the net from Richarlison's flick, proved sufficient for a much-needed win to ease the pressure on head coach Thomas Frank and lift Spurs up to 11th, only a point behind Palace in ninth.

Gray: It's the best feeling to score

Tottenham's Archie Gray told Sky Sports on his goal: "When I turned around and I didn't see my team-mates celebrating with me I was a bit confused. Have I actually just scored?

"But it's a good feeling. Definitely one that took too long.

Image: Gray heads Spurs in front at Selhurst Park

"I didn't have to do much. I was so close to the goal, I just needed to flick it on really. It was a good flick.

"It's the best feeling. You work your whole life for that moment. Hopefully I can keep it going.

"Everyone is saying they weren't expecting it to be a header. But that one came off my Dad's instincts."

Gray's milestone goal - Opta stats

At, 19 years and 291 days, Archie Gray became the youngest Englishman to score a Premier League goal for Tottenham since Dele Alli in January 2016 who also netted against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, aged 19 years and 287 days.

Crystal Palace have lost three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 2024. It is the first time they have lost three successive league matches at Selhurst Park since December 2023.

Eight of the last nine goals Crystal Palace have conceded in all competitions have come from set-piece situations (four corners, two throws, one penalty, one direct free-kick), including each of the last seven.

Richarlison has 10 goal involvements across his 15 Premier League starts for Tottenham in 2025 (eight goals, two assists).

Story of the match in stats...