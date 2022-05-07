Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford: Wilfried Zaha's first-half penalty enough to see Hornets relegated from the Premier League

Wilfried Zaha's first-half penalty was enough for Crystal Palace to beat Watford 1-0, confirming the Hornets' relegation from the Premier League.

Despite plenty of pre-match pleasantries, it was an unhappy return for Roy Hodgson to Selhurst Park - back at the club for the first time since his departure as manager last summer - with his side's return to the Championship confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

The issue was ultimately decided in the first half when Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty. Michael Olise's header hit Hassane Kamara on the arm, although the Watford midfielder protested he was pushed in the build-up.

But VAR did not agree and stuck with referee Graham Scott's decision to award the penalty, which Zaha fired home into the far corner. It was his 13th goal of the season, making this his best-ever goalscoring campaign in the Premier League.

Watford offered very little by way of a reply - registering just one shot on target - and finished the game with 10 men when Kamara was sent off for a second yellow card in the 69th minute. He will now miss Wednesday's game against Everton, although it is no longer a relegation decider for Watford.

As for Crystal Palace, a solid season under Patrick Vieira keeps building. They have now kept four successive clean sheets at Selhurst Park, doing so for the first time since December 2012 in the Championship. They move into ninth place ahead of the remaining games this weekend.

Team news Crystal Palace made five changes. Jack Butland came in between the sticks, replacing Vicente Guaita, with Michael Olise, Wilfried Zaha, Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard also coming into he XI.

Guaita missed out on the matchday squad, with James McArthur also missing. Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta started on the bench.

Watford also made four changes from their defeat to Burnley. Christian Kabasele started on the bench while Imran Louza, Juraj Kucka and Joao Pedro all missed out through injury.

Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley were both fit to start, with Joshua King and Edo Kayembe also coming into the XI.

Crystal Palace dominated the first-half chances, and arguably should have added more to their tally before the break. Early on, Marc Guehi nodded an effort wide at the back post, with Olise and Zaha also sending shots past the post.

While their goal came through a penalty, it was deserved for their play until that point, but their two best chances came just before the break.

Odsonne Edouard sent a crisp header goalwards after Eberechi Eze's corner, but Ben Foster made a wonderful reactive save. Then, Zaha fed a lively Olise down the right wing after a lovely team move from Crystal Palace, but he fired over the bar from a tight angle.

Image: Wilfried Zaha salutes the crowd after scoring from the penalty spot

Chances were at more of a premium after the break with Palace looking comfortable with their 1-0 lead. They should have doubled that in the 64th minute as Edouard danced past a number of yellow shirts before sending the ball through the six-yard box. However, Foster had positioned himself well at the near post, blocking the ball with his shins before Watford were able to clear.

Watford's best chance of the game came in the 80th minute as Craig Cathcart nodded over from a corner, sending the ball onto the top of the net.

Jean-Philippe Mateta also came close to a Crystal Palace second late on. His initial header from Olise's sweeping cross was well-stopped by Foster, with Mateta sending a stooped second header past the post. Jeffrey Schlupp also saw an angled shot well-saved by the Watford goalkeeper.

The Hornets now face another summer of rebuilding ahead of their Championship return, with the search for a new manager already under way after Hodgson announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

What's next?

Crystal Palace have two immediate away trips to think about, with Patrick Vieira's side going to Aston Villa next weekend, before facing Everton at Goodison Park four days later. The Eagles end the season with a home game against Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

Already-relegated Watford also face Everton in the Premier League season run-in, with the Hornets hosting the Toffees on Wednesday. Leicester City are then the visitors to Vicarage Road on the following Sunday, before Roy Hodgson's final game in the Watford dugout away at Chelsea on May 22.