Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham: Julen Lopetegui wins first Premier League game as Hammers manager with Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen scoring

West Ham won their first game under Julen Lopetegui with a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen.

The two sides met with contrasting fortunes in the summer transfer window. The Hammers have signed nine players, while Crystal Palace - who had already lost key man Michael Olise to Bayern Munich - saw Joachim Andersen and Jordan Ayew depart less then 24 hours before Saturday's game, with possibly more to follow.

But in the first 45 minutes, it was the Eagles who looked the more comfortable in their first home game of the 2024/25 season. It's when their best chance came too as Eberechi Eze rattled the top of the crossbar in the final minutes of the half.

However, West Ham were improved after the break, and two goals in five minutes saw them to victory. They came in similar circumstances too, the first seeing Crystal Palace academy product Aaron Wan-Bissaka starting things off from his own half, before a pointed strike from Soucek (67) at the top of a packed box broke the deadlock.

Ball boy hit by broken advertising hoarding in West Ham celebrations 'unhurt' As West Ham celebrated Soucek’s goal with the way fans, a part of the advertising hoarding fell over.



Inadvertently, it landed on the back of a ball boy who was sitting in front of it, which Soucek spotted.



He lifted the hoarding off the boy with help from Bowen as they checked he was OK before stadium staff came over to help.



Sky Sports News has been told that the ball boy is "fine and doesn't have any injuries".



West Ham confirmed that Jarrod Bowen spoke to him after the game and gave him his match jersey, adding that he is looking forward to playing football with his friends on Sunday.

Minutes later, summer signing Max Kilman did the same, this time spotting Bowen's run - who was involved in the opener too - in midfield. It was then a solo drive into the box and lifted finish (72) that sealed the Hammers' first three points under their new boss.

Team news headlines Crystal Palace made three changes. Chadi Riad made his debut, replacing the departed Joachim Andersen. Jefferson Lerma and Odsonne Edouard also come in for Will Hughes and Daichi Kamada.

Marc Guehi made his 100th Premier League appearance – all for Crystal Palace – amid transfer interest from Newcastle.

Julen Lopetegui named an unchanged XI. Edson Alvarez was added to the bench in the only change to the matchday squad.

Image: Tomas Soucek celebrates after giving West Ham the lead at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace substitute Ismalia Sarr attempted to drag his side back into the game, but the home fans grew increasingly frustrated at rushed passes and attempts as the clock ticked down. It's now two league defeats from two games for Oliver Glasner, who will surely be hoping for some reinforcements before Friday's 11pm transfer deadline.

Player ratings: Crystal Palace: Henderson (6), Richards (6), Riad (6), Guehi (7), Munoz (6), Wharton (7), Lerma (6), Mitchell (6), Edouard (6), Eze (7), Mateta (5).



Subs: Kamada (6), Sarr (7), Schlupp (n/a).



West Ham: Areola (6), Coufal (6), Mavropanos (7), Kilman (7), Emerson (6), Rodriguez (6), Bowen (7), Soucek (7), Paqueta (6), Kudus (7), Antonio (6).



Subs: Fullkrug (5), Wan-Bissaka (7), Alvarez (6), Todibo (n/a), Cresswell (n/a).



Player of the Match: Max Kilman.

Lopetegui: Happy to achieve three points

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui: "We are happy to achieve three points against a very good team, with good players and a good manager with a big demand in the stadium.

"For a moment, we suffered in the first half, but we were able to overcome these moments and we have been resilient. After this, we deserve with the performance in the second half to win. We have to keep going and to think of the next challenge because it's going to be very fast.

"They were fighting a lot, competing, which is a demand you have in all the Premier League matches because this is the level. To be able to stay at this level is very important… I'm happy because they work very hard."

Glasner: Small situations decided the game

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner: "For the second game, we were not the worst team so maybe we were same the level and then small situations decide the game.

"We had good opportunities in the first half. In the second half, we played a good in the game, we were not under pressure, but in both transition moments, we didn't defend well. We didn't play too risky, but we lose decisive duels and they have the quality. In the Premier League, we get punished and it hurts."

