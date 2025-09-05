Denmark 0-0 Scotland: Steve Clarke's Tartan Army open World Cup qualification bid with goalless draw

Scotland opened their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign with a goalless draw against Denmark in Copenhagen.

The Tartan Army, who find themselves in Group C, launched their attempt to end a 27-year wait for a taste of the World Cup with Scotland last qualifying back in 1998.

Steve Clarke's side made a scrappy start to proceedings, with Denmark, using the home crowd to their advantage, dominating possession early on. Despite decent spells of early possession, though, the better chances fell Scotland's way, who were able to find openings on the counter.

John McGinn's improvised effort at the backpost following a corner represented Scotland's best chance before the break, but he met Lewis Ferguson's cross with a tame volleyed effort. Scott McTominay came close with an individual effort, drawing out a save from Kasper Schmeichel.

Scotland team news Steve Clarke made seven changes to the side that beat Liechtenstein 4-0 in June. Angus Gunn returned in between the sticks, while in defence, Aaron Hickey, John Souttar and Grant Hanley came in for Ralston, McKenna and Hendry. Scott McTominay and Ryan Christie replaced Billy Gilmour and Lennon Miller in the middle of the park. Lyndon Dykes was given the nod to lead the line over George Hirst.

For what the tie lacked in goalmouth action, it delivered in the form of controversial refereeing with the first dubious decision arising when Ryan Christie caught Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, grazing his knee with his studs.

The challenge was checked by VAR, but referee Daniel Siebert's on-field decision to dish out a yellow card for the offence was upheld.

VAR intervened once more, this time after the break as second-half substitute Max Johnston was shown a yellow for a perceived handball when challenging for a high ball with Mika Biereth.

VAR recommended an on-field review as it was suggested the offence, which to the naked eye seemed like the ball bounced off Johnston's shoulder, had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity as he was the last man. Following a check that lasted a couple of minutes, Siebert's original decision stood.

Denmark introduced Rasmus Hojlund late on in an attempt to tip the scales in their favour but despite his efforts a couple of comfortable Gunn saves late on meant that they had to settle for a point.

Scotland will face Belarus next on Monday. Belarus were thrashed 5-1 by Greece to sit at the foot of the table.

McGinn: We looked like a Clarke team tonight

Scotland captain John McGinn speaking to BBC Sport:

"First 15 minutes, we suffered a lot. It was important not to concede. They are a good team and we managed to keep a clean sheet.

"The back four were outstanding. It was about staying in the game. We're managing games better the past couple of years.

"Tonight looked more like us and more like a Steve Clarke team."

On Belarus next: "Belarus are a tough team, there are no easy games.

"We weren't bad during Covid times so it should be fine behind closed doors on Monday."

On Johnston's VAR check for red: "Just head it mate! When he went to the screen, most referees bottle it."

Image: Scotland boss Steve Clarke is urging feet stay firmly on the ground after their opening point in World Cup qualifying

Clarke: 'We have to keep our feet on the ground'

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke speaking to BBC Sport:

"It's a good start. A very disciplined performance, which we needed it to be. We created enough going forward as well, which was good to see.

"We defended well. Souttar and Hanley at the back were outstanding, but you could go through the whole team. It's only one point. We have to keep our feet on the ground.

"I always had in my mind that I'd need to make changes across the two games. I know what I've got in that squad. We can just go game to game and pick up as many points as we can."