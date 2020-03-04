Derby vs Manchester United preview: Wayne Rooney set to face former club

Team news and stats ahead of Derby vs Manchester United on Thursday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (Kick-off 7.45pm).

Team news

Wayne Rooney will face his former club when Manchester United travel to Pride Park to face Derby in the FA Cup.

But the Rams are without Duane Holmes, who is out with an ankle injury, while Tom Huddlestone is also sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Krystian Bielik remains absent for the rest of the season after a serious knee injury he suffered in December, but Ikechi Anya is closing in on full fitness after a long-term calf injury.

Manchester United duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James are set to miss the trip.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects the pair to miss the fifth-round match with "little niggles".

James was absent at Everton on Sunday, but Wan-Bissaka started. Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain absent, while Tim Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe stepped up their return to fitness for United's U23s on Monday.

Opta stats

Derby have lost their last eight FA Cup ties against Man Utd, most recently in the third round in 2018. The last time they beat the Red Devils in the competition was in the quarter-final of the 1896-97 campaign.

Manchester United were eliminated by Derby the last time the sides met in any competition, with the Rams winning a penalty shootout in last season's EFL Cup.

Derby are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since 1998-99 - the Rams have lost each of their last five fifth round matches.

Man Utd have progressed from each of their last 10 FA Cup fifth round matches, reaching the quarter-final in each of the last five campaigns.

Manchester United have progressed from 45 of their last 46 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division (including finals), only failing against Leeds United in January 2010 in that run.

Derby's Wayne Rooney has never scored in six appearances against his former side Manchester United. The last player to score an FA Cup goal against Man Utd having previously played for the Red Devils was Danny Welbeck with Arsenal in March 2015.