Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United midfielder will get even better, says Ryan Giggs

Bruno Fernandes has scored in each of Manchester United's last three games

Bruno Fernandes has instantly improved Manchester United and will become even more influential forward for the club going forward, says club legend Ryan Giggs.

The Portugal midfielder completed his long-awaited big-money move to United from Sporting Lisbon in January and has made a seamless transition to life in the Premier League.

Fernandes has scored three goals and contributed two assists in his first five starts for the club and is expected to be involved in the squad that travels to Pride Park for Thursday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Derby.

"He's a fantastic player. He's lifted the place, he has lifted everyone around him and it's still early days," Wales manager Giggs told Sky Sports News.

0:55 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United got 'a good deal' when they signed Fernandes, adding that the playmaker has shades of Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastien Veron about him Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United got 'a good deal' when they signed Fernandes, adding that the playmaker has shades of Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastien Veron about him

"I still think he can get even better.

"He's hit the ground running which is what you want - especially [after] signing in the January Transfer Window [because] it doesn't always happen.

"But he's fantastic and I'm pleased to see him doing so well."

Giggs: Bale Lack of game-time no issue

Giggs was speaking after attending the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League draw, where he saw his Wales squad pitted against the Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria and Finland.

Wales' immediate focus is planning for this summer's European Championships where they will no doubt heavily rely upon Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, who was instrumental in their run to the semi-finals of the tournament four years ago.

Gareth Bale was an unused sub in Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona

Bale has made five appearances for the La Liga leaders Real Madrid since the turn of the year but Giggs is not concerned by his current lack of regular game-time.

"He's done OK this season Gareth, regarding games," Giggs said.

"Obviously the last couple of weeks he has not featured but the hope is for every player that they get enough games.

"There's always that balance that you don't want them to play too many games but you want them playing games as well so they come into the summer fresh."