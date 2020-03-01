Everton 1-1 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes rescues point after David de Gea howler

Everton had a late winner ruled out by VAR as Bruno Fernandes spared David de Gea's blushes by rescuing a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin's charge down forced an awful error from a hesitant De Gea as his clearance was deflected into his own net with just three minutes on the clock, but Fernandes equalised with his third goal in three games on the half-hour, ramming home a near-post drive that Jordan Pickford will be disappointed not to have saved.

Gylfi Sigurdsson crashed a free-kick against the post in the second half and a stunning double save from Pickford denied substitute Odion Ighalo a later winner, but VAR had the final say on an incident-packed afternoon on Merseyside as Calvert-Lewin's deflected shot was ruled out by the technology after it adjudged Sigurdsson, who was laying prone in an offside position, interfered with play.

The decision prompted boos from the Goodison Park faithful, while manager Carlo Ancelotti was issued a straight red card for his remonstrations with referee Chris Kavanagh after Everton were contentiously denied the chance to close the gap on fifth-placed United to two points.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (5), Coleman (5), Holgate (7), Keane (6), Baines (7), Davies (6), Gomes (7), Sigurdsson (7), Walcott (6), Richarlison (6), Calvert-Lewin (8).



Subs: Sidibe (6), Bernard (6), Kean (n/a).



Man Utd: De Gea (4), Wan-Bissaka (6), Lindelof (6), Maguire (6), Shaw (7), Matic (7), Fred (6), McTominay (6), Fernandes (8), Greenwood (6), Martial (6).



Subs: Mata (5), Ighalo (5), Williams (n/a)



Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes

How Fernandes and VAR spared De Gea's blushes

Image: Bruno Fernandes was on target again for Man Utd in their 1-1 draw at Everton

United had kept a clean sheet in six of their previous seven matches but that run came to an end inside three minutes on Merseyside in the most bizarre circumstances, as Calvert-Lewin charged down a lethargic De Gea clearance to send the ball rebounding into the net.

8 - Since Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge of Everton on Boxing Day, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more Premier League goals than any other player (8). Connection. pic.twitter.com/BoF00oUHUi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020

The frenetic start ensured there was no time for self-pity from the Spaniard, who atoned for gifting Everton the opener by denying them a second moments later, tipping Calvert-Lewin's low effort around the post.

But United withstood the early Everton onslaught and established a foothold in the game, with Nemanja Matic rattling the crossbar on six minutes and Anthony Martial dragging a shot wide before the Serb's rasping drive drew a save from Pickford.

Team news Andre Gomes completed his remarkable return to the Everton starting line-up, 119 days after his horrific ankle injury against Tottenham. Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Tom Davies and Theo Walcott also returned, as Everton made five changes from the defeat at Arsenal.

United made five changes from the victory over Club Brugge as Anthony Martial returned from injury, while David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood were also recalled.

Mason Greenwood glanced a header over the bar on 17 minutes and it wasn't long before the United pressure finally told on the Everton goal, with Fernandes' swerving near-post drive flashing under the defence of Pickford.

Having climbed back off the canvas though, a defensive lapse nearly undid all of United's hard work, but Richarlison was unable to steer Leighton Baines' sumptuous cross on target on the stroke of half-time.

19 - Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 19 goals (10 goals & 9 assists) in 21 league games this season for Sporting CP and Manchester United, scoring or assisting in three consecutive games for United. Influential. pic.twitter.com/TudeAlRpY0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020

Everton returned from the break with a renewed measure of control and United were forced to soak up constant Toffees pressure. Sigurdsson rattled a stunning free-kick against the frame of the United goal on 57 minutes, before Calvert-Lewin's near-post drew De Gea into a save with his feet.

Fernandes looked to guide United to victory late on with a surge into Everton territory, but his square pass was brilliantly hooked behind by Baines just as Ighalo looked set to score his first Premier League goal for his new club.

And, in a thrilling finale, Pickford thwarted Ighalo with two saves at point-blank range in the final minute before Everton were contentiously denied the winning goal in stoppage time with a VAR decision that left the Goodison faithful with the bitterest of tastes in their mouths.

