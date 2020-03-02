Manchester United's David de Gea not arrogant, says Mark Bosnich after Roy Keane claims

0:31 Mark Bosnich defends Manchester United's David de Gea after he was criticised for being arrogant following his goalkeeping error against Everton Mark Bosnich defends Manchester United's David de Gea after he was criticised for being arrogant following his goalkeeping error against Everton

Mark Bosnich has defended Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, after his error against Everton in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday.

De Gea came under criticism after his clearance rebounded off Dominic Calvert-Lewin, to give Everton the lead after just three minutes.

Bosnich, who played in two separate spells for Manchester United (1989-1991 and 1999-2001) told Sky Sports News: "It wasn't a good error but in terms of being arrogant, unless you know the person 100 per cent I don't really think you can make that type of call.

"In terms of the goalkeeping position, there's a very fine line between arrogance and confidence. Yes, it was a poor mistake but he came back from it very well to be fair."

Bosnich also praised United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for defending De Gea, adding: "That's what good managers do, they stick up for players publicly. Privately it may have been different but publicly they stick up for all their players."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin took advantage of a failed clearance to put Everton ahead

De Gea could face competition from Dean Henderson at Old Trafford next season. Henderson, who is currently on loan at Sheffield United, signed a new contract with United until June 2022.

Next up for United are Carabao Cup winners Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side trail Liverpool by 22 points in the Premier League but Bosnich still feels they are on course for a great campaign.

He said: "I think it would be a fantastic season, if they end up getting three trophies. Any season where you win the Champions League is fantastic, but if they added to that the FA Cup along with their League Cup triumph yesterday, it would be an absolutely fantastic season.

"Has it been disappointing in the league? Of course it has but [Sir] Alex Ferguson used to say 'to win one trophy is a good season. To win three is a fantastic season.'