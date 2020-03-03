Nations League draw: England to face Iceland, Denmark and Belgium in 2020/21 competition
Republic of Ireland drawn in League B, Group 4 alongside Wales; Scotland drawn against Euro 2020 play-off opponents Israel
Last Updated: 03/03/20 7:07pm
England have been drawn to face Iceland, Denmark and Belgium in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League.
Gareth Southgate's side face Iceland in League A, Group 2; the two sides' first meeting since the Three Lions' Euro 2016 last-16 shock defeat in France.
England will also play Belgium, who are currently ranked No 1 in the latest FIFA world rankings, a side they lost twice to at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Republic of Ireland have been drawn against Wales in League B, Group 4, alongside Bulgaria and Finland.
Scotland will come up against Israel in League B, Group 2, the same side they face in their Euro 2020 play-off later this month. Slovakia and Czech Republic make up the rest of that group.
Northern Ireland face a tricky Group 1 in League B against Romania, Norway and Austria.
Elsewhere, last year's finalists Netherlands are up against Italy in Group 1, while France, Portugal and Croatia make up a competitive Group 3. Recent world champions Germany and Spain are in Group 4.
League A
Group 1: Poland; Bosnia-Herzegovina; Italy; Netherlands
Group 2: Iceland; Denmark; Belgium; England
Group 3: Croatia; Sweden; France; Portugal
Group 4: Germany; Ukraine; Spain; Switzerland
League B
Group 1: Romania; Northern Ireland; Norway; Austria
Group 2: Israel; Slovakia; Scotland; Czech Republic
Group 3: Hungary; Turkey; Serbia; Russia
Group 4: Bulgaria; Republic of Ireland; Finland; Wales
League C
Group 1: Azerbaijan; Luxembourg; Cyprus; Montenegro
Group 2: Armenia; Estonia; North Macedonia; Georgia
Group 3: Moldova; Slovenia; Kosovo; Greece
Group 4: Kazakhstan; Lithuania; Belarus; Albania
League D
Group 1: Malta; Andorra; Latvia; Faroe Islands
Group 2: San Marino; Liechtenstein; Gibraltar
When are the games played?
Matchday 1: 3-5 September 2020
Matchday 2: 6-8 September 2020
Matchday 3: 8-10 October 2020
Matchday 4: 11-13 October 2020
Matchday 5: 12-14 November 2020
Matchday 6: 15-17 November 2020
Finals: 2, 3, 6 June 2021
Relegation play-offs: 24, 25, 28, 29 March 2022
Southgate: Nations League tougher than qualifiers
"It's nice to play some different teams in competitive games. We've obviously had quite a few games with Croatia and Switzerland recently.
"All of the groups are quite tough and we've got a really good fixture with Belgium - a team we haven't played much over the past couple of years.
"We could have had it tougher with pots including teams like Germany and Croatia. That's the Nations League - we found it a good competition last time. The excitement was brought from playing those top sides rather than having the friendlies, which are important for us this month in terms of preparation for a finals, but in that September, October, November period, I think the competitive games are better.
"The best way to improve is to play the best teams. We got very proficient in the European Qualifiers at beating teams who defended deep and managed to score a lot of goals.
"You're only developing one part of your game in those tests and these matches will be a much greater test of our all-round game and will be on the back of the summer that we don't know exactly the outcome and where we'll be as a team."
Analysis: Familiar faces, but good draw for England
Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol...
"Lots of interesting stories in England's group. We all know about Belgium, their fantastic players from the Premier League and beyond. That's a fantastic two games to look forward to, with Belgium currently ranked No 1 in the world.
"Lots of bad memories for England fans in Iceland, Roy Hodgson's last game in charge at Euro 2016. England are actually playing Denmark in a friendly at Wembley in a few weeks' time.
"Gareth Southgate would have been expecting a tough group, but apart from Belgium you'd think England would be favourites in the other two games, and they've avoided the extremely tough A4 group, with Switzerland drawn with Spain, Germany and Ukraine."