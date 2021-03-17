Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday; kick-off at 5.55pm.

Team news

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed Harry Kane will start the Europa League last-16 second-leg tie with Dinamo Zagreb.

Kane's two goals in last week's first leg have put Spurs in control, but Mourinho does not want to risk a Croatian comeback.

Kane's right-hand man Heung-min Son will miss out after limping off during Sunday's north London derby defeat to Arsenal with a hamstring injury.

Dinamo Zagreb have been plunged into chaos since that game as their head coach Zoran Mamic has been forced to resign after being handed a four-year prison sentence for fraud.

While the Croatian club may be managerless, they head into Thursday's second leg with a near full-strength squad, with the injured Sadegh Moharrami their only absentee.

Jose leaving nothing to chance

After Sunday's disappointing defeat in the north London derby the players need a lift and Mourinho is keen to ensure they bounce back in Europe.

Spurs have two key Premier League matches either side of the international break against Aston Villa and Newcastle which will be vital to their top-four hopes before the visit of Manchester United in early April.

