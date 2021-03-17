Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday; kick-off at 5.55pm.
Team news
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed Harry Kane will start the Europa League last-16 second-leg tie with Dinamo Zagreb.
Kane's two goals in last week's first leg have put Spurs in control, but Mourinho does not want to risk a Croatian comeback.
Kane's right-hand man Heung-min Son will miss out after limping off during Sunday's north London derby defeat to Arsenal with a hamstring injury.
Dinamo Zagreb have been plunged into chaos since that game as their head coach Zoran Mamic has been forced to resign after being handed a four-year prison sentence for fraud.
Trending
- Shaw? Bellingham? England options assessed
- Antonio chooses Jamaica over England
- Pogba, Van de Beek back for Milan trip; Cavani out
- Klopp: Top-four finish 'almost impossible
- Steve Jagielka dies aged 43
- The truth about Tommy Fury
- Red Bull: Why 'quality' Mercedes are still team to beat
- CL last 16: Will Chelsea finish the job against Atleti?
- Cheltenham Festival: Day Two recap
- 'Fall in line!' – Usyk and Joyce lock horns
While the Croatian club may be managerless, they head into Thursday's second leg with a near full-strength squad, with the injured Sadegh Moharrami their only absentee.
Jose leaving nothing to chance
After Sunday's disappointing defeat in the north London derby the players need a lift and Mourinho is keen to ensure they bounce back in Europe.
Spurs have two key Premier League matches either side of the international break against Aston Villa and Newcastle which will be vital to their top-four hopes before the visit of Manchester United in early April.
How to follow
Follow Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Pitch to Post Review: Why so negative, Spurs?
In the latest Pitch to Post Review show, Jasper Taylor is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Roger Clarke and SkySports.com senior football journalist Gerard Brand to discuss the weekend's action.
PART 1: North London derby | Lamela's Rabona | Why were Spurs so negative? | Arteta's ruthless Aubameyang call | Smith Rowe for Euro 2020 squad? (01:34)
PART 2: Is the top four fixed in place? | What on earth is the Europa Conference League? | Can a side finishing fourth not make CL? (22:28)
PART 3: Tim Thornton on Sheffield United | Why did Chris Wilder leave? | What next for the Blades? | What are Wilder's prospects? (39:00)
PART 4: Performance, performer and goal of the weekend | Jasper's teaser answer (51:10)
Opta stats
- Tottenham have progressed from each of their previous three knockout ties in the UEFA Europa League when they've won the first leg - against Lyon and Internazionale in 2012-13, and RZ Pellets WAC earlier this season.
- Spurs will be the seventh English side that Dinamo Zagreb have hosted in European competition after Leeds United, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Fulham, Arsenal and Manchester City; Dinamo Zagreb defeated two of those sides at home - Leeds in August 1967 and Arsenal in September 2015.
- Spurs have won three of their last five away matches in the knockout stages of major European competitions (L2), having been winless in 11 such games prior to this run.
- Dinamo Zagreb have lost just one of their last 16 European home games (incl. qualifiers), via a 1-4 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League group stages in December 2019 (W11 D4).
- Son Heung-min has scored in each of his last three away starts in European competition, the first Spurs player to do so (excluding qualifiers) since Dimitar Berbatov in March 2008- no Spurs player has ever scored in four consecutive away starts in major European competition.