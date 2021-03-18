Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham (agg 3-2): Spurs crash out of Europa League after Mislav Orsic hat-trick

Tottenham were sent crashing out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb, losing 3-0 after Mislav Orsic's stunning hat-trick wiped out Spurs' 2-0 lead from the first leg.

Harry Kane's double last Thursday had put Tottenham in pole position to qualify for the quarter-finals, but they were made to pay for another horrible performance in Croatia.

Looking for a reaction after their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in Sunday's north London derby, Spurs were tepid in the first half but kept their aggregate lead intact and were 45 minutes from a gritty path to the last eight.

But forward Orsic produced an inspired hat-trick. His opener (62) was a thunderous, curling effort before slotting home from Iyayi Atiemwen's cross (82) to send the game into extra time. He then hammered home another superb effort in the added period (106) to produce one of the shocks of the round and send Spurs crashing out.

Tottenham were unable to reply to any of Orsic's wonderful goals, despite Jose Mourinho using all of the attacking players at his disposal, capping another miserable evening and leaving questions marks over where the team now goes in the remainder of the season.

Subdued Spurs knocked out of Europe

Image: Dinamo Zagreb players celebrate Mislav Orsic's second goal

It was a lacklustre first half from Spurs, who only saw a handful of half chances. Kane sent in a good cross from the left, but neither Erik Lamela or Dele Alli could convert. Alli then tried to send Kane through with a lovely pass, but it rolled straight into Dominik Livakovic's hands. Just after, Kane was through again, getting in behind Rasmus Lauritsen, but could not keep the ball under control as the Dinamo defender cleared.

Dinamo had eight shots to Spurs' four in the first half - five of which were blocked, mostly in a flurry of activity in the middle of the first half - but their best chance fell to Lovro Majer in the 35th minute. His first shot tangled in Davinson Sanchez's legs, but his second effort was far better. However, he could only drag it wide of the post.

Player ratings Dinamo Zagreb: Livakovic (7), Ristovski (7), Lauritsen (7), Theophile-Catherine (7), Franjic (7), Majer (7), Jakic (7), Ademi (7), Ivanusec (7), Petkovic (7), Orsic (7).



Subs used: Atiemwen (7), Leovac (7), Gavranovic (7), Misic (6), Stojanovic (6), Peric (n/a).



Tottenham: Lloris (6), Aurier (6), Sanchez (6), Dier (6), Davies (6), Sissoko (5), Winks (5), Lamela (6), Alli (6), Moura (6), Kane (6).



Subs used: Bale (7), Lo Celso (7), Vinicius (5), Reguilon (6), Bergwijn (5).



Man of the match: Mislav Orsic.

Tottenham's best opening also came just before the break. After some lovely Tottenham play, Kane drove down the left of the area before firing on a right angle, but goalkeeper Livakovic was there to save.

Zagreb were carving out openings early in the second half, and deservedly found the net in the 63rd minute. A wonderful ball from Majer fed Orsic down the left. He then cut inside before sending a sensational, curling effort into the far corner.

Team news The biggest chance for Zagreb came in the dugout, having been rocked by scandal since last week's first leg. Head coach Zoran Mamic had to resign having been handed a four-year prison sentence for fraud, with assistant Damir Krznar taking the reins.

Harry Kane and Lucas Moura were two of four players to keep their places from the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, along with Hugo Lloris and Davinson Sanchez. Tottenham also made two changes from last week’s first leg, with Moura and Harry Winks coming in.

Tottenham made a small improvement after the introduction of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovanni Lo Celso. Moura cut the ball back to find Lo Celso in the area, and after turning past his marker, scooped an effort goalwards. But it bounced off Lauritsen on the way through and allowed Livakovic to save. Then, it was a return as Lo Celso sent in Moura down the left but he could only smash an effort into the side of the net.

Zagreb threatened throughout to score another and did so in the 83rd minute. It was another superb goal from the hosts as Iyayi Atiemwen send a square pass into the area and Orsic was waiting in the middle to fire home.

Image: Harry Kane was unable to find the net after his double in the first leg

It was only then that Spurs seemed to spring into some kind of life. Gareth Bale did well when he came on and send a cross into the area from the right flank. Kane met it at the back post, but Kevin Theophile-Catherine was there to clear it off the line, but the game was sent into added time.

Both sides saw sights of goal at the start of the extra period. Marin Leovac was found on the right by Atiemwen, but his flashed cross missed the waiting Mario Gavranovic. At the other end, Bale had all the space to shoot, but he send a good effort wide of the post.

Image: Tottenham had led 2-0 from the first leg

Tottenham were stunned again in the 106th minute as Orsic completed his superb hat-trick. He easily breezed past Moussa Sissoko and Ndombele, driving into the area before unleashing another powerful effort past Lloris.

The pressure was on for Spurs and Kane could twice have won it for his side. However, both of his effort were saved by Livakovic in quick succession as Tottenham's exit from the Europa League was confirmed.

Man of the match - Mislav Orsic

Image: Mislav Orsic scored a hat-trick to knock out Tottenham

Orsic was the thorn in Spurs' side for more than one reason. He scored a truly wonderful hat-trick and the Tottenham defence seemed to back off the longer the game went on, with Orsic afforded all the space to score his third goal. He will go down in Europa League history for his performance.

Orsic has been directly involved in seven goals in his last five Europa League games (five goals, two assists) and became the first Dinamo Zagreb player to score two hat-tricks in major European competition, also netting one in last season's Champions League versus Atalanta.

Opta stats

Dinamo Zagreb have progressed from each of their last three knockout ties in major European competition in which they lost the first leg (also vs Ajax in 2007-08 and Viktoria Plzen in 2018-19).

This was the third time JosE Mourinho lost a match in European competition by a three-goal margin, with two of those coming with Spurs (also vs RB Leipzig in March 2020) and another with Real Madrid (vs Borussia Dortmund in April 2013).

Dinamo Zagreb registered their third ever victory at home to an English side in European competition, following wins against Arsenal in September 2015 (Champions League) and Leeds United in August 1967 (Inter-Cities Fairs Cup).

Tottenham have failed to keep a clean sheet in 13 of their last 14 away games in the UEFA Europa League, including conceding in all five such games under José Mourinho.

What's next?

The Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw will take place from 12pm UK time on Friday, March 19. You will be able to follow both draws with Sky Sports.

Tottenham are back on Sky Sports on Sunday when they visit Aston Villa in the Premier League; kick-off 7.30pm. Dinamo Zagreb will host HNK Gorica in the Croatian league on Sunday.