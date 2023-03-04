Dundee United 1-3 Aberdeen: Jim Goodwin loses first game as Dundee United manager against former club

Aberdeen ended their long wait for a Scottish Premiership away win by beating Dundee United 3-1 at Tannadice.

It was Jim Goodwin's first game in charge of the Tangerines after his appointment on Thursday, just weeks after he was dismissed by Aberdeen.

The early signs were promising for the new manager as the home side bossed proceedings in the first half but Duk gave the Dons the lead after the break.

The hosts equalised through Jamie McGrath's penalty but Aberdeen responded with goals from Ross McCrorie and sub Marley Watkins, sealing their first victory on the road since October 22.

As a result, Aberdeen are up to fifth in the table while United have now lost seven games in a row and remain rooted to the bottom.

The home side were first to threaten in just the second minute when Steven Fletcher found himself with a clear sight of goal but his effort was sent wide by Dons goalkeeper Jay Gorter.

Image: Aberdeen won away from home for the first time since October

The Tangerines were on top and they had another opportunity in the 20th minute when McGrath's corner from the right found Ryan Edwards but the defender's header was clawed away by Gorter.

Fletcher had another opportunity in the 37th minute when he was played through on goal but the Aberdeen keeper came racing out of his box to clear the danger.

The Dons had a half chance of their own but Bojan Miovski failed to control the ball in front of goal, with the visitors' disappointing half summed up in stoppage-time when Leighton Clarkson's 22-yard free-kick cannoned off the United

wall.

Image: Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin lost his first game as boss against his former side Aberdeen

The hosts picked up where they left off at the start of the second half, with Aziz Behich swinging a dangerous cross in from the left but Fletcher could only direct his powerful header straight at Gorter.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 56th minute by Aberdeen. Duk blocked an Edwards' clearance and then raced down the left past the defender before cutting inside and producing a sublime backheel finish on the run.

Image: Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Angus MacDonald after scoring to make it 2-1

However, United equalised in the 73rd minute after substitute Sadat Anaku was upended just inside the Dons box by Jack MacKenzie. Referee John Beaton pointed to the spot and McGrath made no mistake, firing past Gorter.

The Dons regained the lead in the 80th minute when Clarkson sent a great ball in from the left and McCrorie shot low past United keeper Mark Birighitti.

Aberdeen's tails were up and they made sure of the win four minutes later when Watkins sent a low curling shot into the back of the net.

What the managers said...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jim Goodwin acknowledges there is a lot of work ahead after his first game as Dundee United manager ends in defeat

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson was delighted to claim a rare away win to inflict defeat on former Dons boss Jim Goodwin in his first game in charge of Dundee United

Dundee United's next Scottish Premiership match is at home to St Mirren on 18 March, Aberdeen host Hearts on the same day.

Both games kick-off at 3pm.