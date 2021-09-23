Dundee United 1-3 Hibernian: Scott Allan inspires Hibs to Scottish League Cup semi-final place

Scott Allan marked his first domestic start for Hibernian since August 2020 by playing a key role in helping his team reach a fifth consecutive semi-final.

The 29-year-old midfielder – who has been working his way back to prominence after being diagnosed with a heart problem a year ago – set up the opener and scored the second as the Easter Road side defeated Dundee United 3-1 in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Tannadice.

The victory means Hibs have reached the semi-final of each of the last five domestic knockout tournaments, and all four they have contested under Jack Ross.

United made four changes to the side that started Sunday’s Dundee derby triumph, with Benjamin Siegrist, Kerr Smith, Calum Butcher and Ilmari Niskanen dropping out to make way for Trevor Carson, Kieron Freeman, Dylan Levitt and Nicky Clark.

There were two tweaks to the Hibs side that started the 2-2 draw with St Mirren last weekend, with Lewis Stevenson and Allan replacing Josh Doig and Chris Cadden.

The visitors made the breakthrough from the first chance of the match after just three minutes when Allan slipped a lovely pass through to Joe Newell, who fired an emphatic angled finish high beyond Carson from 15 yards out.

Hibs threatened again five minutes later when Kyle Magennis unleashed a dipping, goalbound effort from 25 yards out which Carson did well to tip over the crossbar.

United were forced into a change after 17 minutes when Charlie Mulgrew went off injured, to be replaced by Mark Reynolds.

The hosts’ first opportunity came in the 29th minute but Peter Pawlett fired over the bar from 16 yards out after being set up by Ian Harkes.

United were feeling their way into the game and had another chance three minutes later, but Ryan Edwards headed over after being picked out by Scott McMann’s cross from the left.

But it was Hibs who doubled their lead in the 37th minute when Allan drilled in the rebound from 12 yards out after both he and Kevin Nisbet had seen close-range efforts blocked by United defenders.

The visitors were in full control of the tie after Martin Boyle slammed in the third from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time following a foul by Reynolds on Paul McGinn.

Former United midfielder Allan was enjoying himself on his old stomping ground and he fired a powerful strike just over the top from 25 yards out eight minutes after the restart.

The hosts pulled one back in the 58th minute when Pawlett fired in from a Freeman cross.

Pawlett thought he had scored again in the 71st minute but his effort was contentiously chalked off for offside, and Hibs were able to see the game out.

What the managers said...

Dundee Utd boss Tam Courts: "I'm really disappointed by that, really disappointed for the players. Mark Reynolds has had to spend some time on the bench, comes on and performs so admirably well, and then has to deal with an unjust penalty decision. I'm really disappointed for him.

"Then Peter Pawlett, who I think is in the form of his life and is a real joy to watch, it would have been a cracking finale if we had been awarded that legitimate goal and took it down the home stretch. Unfortunately, we never got that opportunity."

Hibs boss Jack Ross: "Whoever we got, it was going to be a tough game. I'm excited by it.

"The big difference from the previous semi-finals is the size of the crowd that will be there and a good atmosphere will be generated.

"It's a brilliant tie. Rangers won three of the games last season but I thought we were highly competitive. It's about taking that next step.

"We play Rangers in the league before the semi-final as well which will be a good barometer to see where we're at as well. It will give us some indication of how we plan for that game.

"There's a lot of football still to be played before that time. It's just brilliant for the players to be in another semi-final."

Dundee United take on Celtic at Parkhead, while Hibs host St Johnstone, with both Scottish Premiership matches kicking off at 3pm on Sunday.