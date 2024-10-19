Dundee United 3-2 Hibernian: Meshack Ubochioma scores late winner in five-goal thriller

Dundee United secured an incredible 3-2 William Hill Premiership victory from a pulsating five-goal thriller with Hibernian at Tannadice.

The hosts took the lead thanks to a Warren O'Hora own goal, with the same player equalising for the capital club before the break, while the visitors' substitute Dwight Gayle headed home in the second half.

Hibs had skipper Joe Newell sent off late on and United's Luca Stephenson scored deep into stoppage time.

However, the Terrors were not satisfied with a draw and scored a dramatic winner thanks to substitute Meshack Ubochioma, with the result sending Hibs to the bottom of the league.

United made four changes to the team that beat St Mirren before the international break with David Babunski, Miller Thomson, Glenn Middleton and Kevin Holt coming in for the injured Ross Docherty, Craig Sibbald and Ross Graham while striker Jort van der Sande dropped to the bench.

Hibs made two alterations to the side that lost to Motherwell a fortnight ago, with Newell and Rudi Molotnikov being drafted in for Josh Campbell and the suspended Nectar Triantis.

The deadlock was broken in the 19th minute when Middleton embarked on a barnstorming run down the left before producing a low cutback across goal. O'Hora put the ball into the back of his net from close range under pressure from United's Sam Dalby.

The capital club looked to hit straight back with Walton having to produce an acrobatic save to tip the ball over his bar from an O'Hora header.

However, the United goalkeeper was unable to prevent Hibs from equalising in the 43rd minute. Newell sent a free-kick into the United box with Lewis Miller heading back across goal to O'Hora, who powered a header home off the underside of the bar.

The Terrors thought they had taken the lead once more just three minutes after the restart when Dalby powered home a header but, after a lengthy VAR offside check, the goal was disallowed.

Instead, it was Hibs who took the lead in the 72nd minute. Jordan Obita swung a superb deep cross in from the left, finding Gayle at the back post and his downward header gave Walton no chance.

Hibs were reduced to 10 men in the 85th minute when Newell, who had been booked in the first half, brought down Stephenson and was shown a second yellow, followed by a red.

And United made their one-man advantage count in the third minute of stoppage time when substitute Kristijan Trapanovski made a great run and cross, with Josef Bursik only able to punch the ball out into the path of Stephenson, who gleefully fired home.

Then, six minutes later, United substitute Ubochioma sent a lobbed effort over the head of Bursik and into the back of the net to the utter joy of the home support, with dozens of supporters running onto the pitch in celebration.

What the managers said...

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin:

"We have a sign up on the back of the door about never giving up and never throwing the towel in. The players deserve all the credit.

"Meshack produced a moment of real quality on his weaker right foot with the last kick of the ball.

"It's just as well it went in as I had other things I wanted to say to him at the end of the game.

"I thought he was Hibs' best player for about 10 minutes. But he came good at the end."

Hibs boss David Gray:

"I could sit here and make numerous excuses for the game today, but that's all they would be. I think it's extremely, it's angry, it makes me angry, it's frustrating, it's all of the above, everybody knows.

"If it's not for the red card I firmly believe you're going to win the game. Again that's an excuse because after that we still need to be better - there's not long left in the game, In these big moments, poor decision-making or a lack of desire at times to make."