Dundee United 0-1 St Johnstone: Ali Crawford on target as the Perth side clinch narrow victory at Tannadice Park

St Johnstone ended a three-game winless run in the cinch Premiership as Ali Crawford’s first-half effort was enough for a narrow 1-0 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice.

United had plenty of chances to equalise but were denied time after time by Saints goalkeeper Zander Clark, who produced an inspirational display between the sticks.

St Johnstone have moved up to ninth in the table as a result but the defeat ended the home side's seven-game unbeaten run in the league.

Before kick-off, there was a minute's applause for the late Rangers manager Walter Smith who also played and coached with distinction at United.

How the Saints ended their winless run

The home side had the first shot on target in the ninth minute but Dylan Levitt's long-range effort flew straight to stopper Clark, who comfortably gathered the ball.

However, it was St Johnstone who took the lead in the 17th minute when United's Jeando Fuchs was robbed of possession and Crawford took full advantage, sending a superb curling effort from 20 yards into the bottom corner past the diving Benjamin Siegrist.

The Tangerines struggled to carve out a response but finally had a big chance to equalise in the 29th minute. Levitt swung a corner in from the right with Ryan Edwards sending a powerful header goalward but Clark produced a stunning stop to deny the defender.

Image: The Saints celebrate Crawford's strike at Tannadice Park

The Perth men had a great chance to increase their advantage just two minutes after the restart but Michael O'Halloran's composure deserted him as he advanced into the United box and his shot flew high and wide.

However, the home side started to build some pressure around the hour mark with Clark producing another great reaction save from an Edwards header before Ian Harkes had a powerful shot blocked.

Shortly after, Nicky Clark found himself with time and space in the Saints box but sent his header over the crossbar when he really should have hit the target.

Image: The Perth side had goalkeeper Zander Clark to thank for the victory

His namesake between the St Johnstone sticks then made another superb one-handed stop to keep out a header from substitute Peter Pawlett that looked certain to end up in the back of the net.

Saints were having to dig deep to hold onto their lead but as the clock ticked down, United became increasingly desperate to find an equaliser.

And they were denied yet again by that man Clark in the 84th minute with an incredible quickfire double stop from a Pawlett shot and a Clark header. Just seconds before the final whistle, keeper Clark denied his namesake yet again.

What the managers said...

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts: "Unfortunately for us we couldn't get the ball across the line today. The first 45 minutes we were pedestrian, so I'm really disappointed with that and I know the players are too.

"We didn't have energy of impetus in the first half but we still had the game's best chances, particularly from set pieces. Second half, we showed what we're all about, but for tremendous goalkeeping we're on the back of a bad scoreline."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It was another energy sapper. We've had Celtic, Hearts and Dundee United in seven days and we've had a few injuries as well so we've hung in well.

"First half we were excellent and defender well in the second with some excellent saves from Zander Clark. It just shows why he's been in the Scotland squad and hopefully Steve Clarke was watching today."

What's next?

Dundee United travel to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Meanwhile, St Johnstone welcome St Mirren to McDiarmid Park. Both games kick-off at 3pm.