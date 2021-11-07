Dundee 2-4 Celtic: Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota score doubles as Hoops win at Dens Park

Celtic cruised to a 4-2 win over Dundee at Dens Park with Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota scoring doubles to hoist the Hoops into second spot behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table.

Ange Postecoglou's side started on the front foot and broke the deadlock with just eight minutes on the clock when Anthony Ralston's long-range attempt rebounded off the post into the path of Jota.

The visitors doubled their lead midway through the first half with the impressive Ralston - who registered three assists - collecting the ball on the overlap and dinking a high, hanging cross for Kyogo to rise among a host of Dundee defenders and head home.

Dundee struck back with a Danny Mullen header in an increasingly hectic half, but two quickfire Celtic goals after the break forged a three-goal advantage - with Lee Ashcroft's 67th-minute goal for the hosts a mere consolation.

How the Hoops dominated

The game got under way after some Celtic fans disrupted both a Remembrance Sunday silence and the kick-off.

The silence - to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth service people in the two world wars and later conflicts - was not observed by a small section from the start.

The start was delayed after Celtic supporters threw dozens of tennis balls on the pitch in a protest over claims that the club is considering appointing Police Scotland assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins in a senior security role.

The Celtic players wasted no time once the action got under way. Jota drilled home the opener in the eighth minute after Ralston's deflected shot had bounced off the post.

Kyogo and Stephen Welsh were off target before the Japan forward got away from Ashcroft to head home Ralston's cross in the 19th minute.

Image: Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi makes it 2-0

Dundee pulled one back when Mullen marked his first start since suffering an ankle injury in July with his first goal of the season, glancing home from six yards after good wing play from Paul McMullan.

Image: Dundee's Danny Mullen scores to make it 2-1

Mullen tried his luck from the centre circle after a loose pass from the visitors but the pressure was coming from the Hoops and they twice came close following corners by David Turnbull. Adam Legzdins made a good stop from Cameron Carter-Vickers before Welsh sent a free header wide from five yards.

Celtic finished the game off inside the first five minutes of the second half. Jota volleyed home his sixth goal of the season from close range after getting across his marker to meet Ralston's cross before the Portuguese winger set up Kyogo.

The on-loan Benfica player beat a man, played a one-two with Josip Juranovic and cut the ball back for Kyogo to fire in off the near post.

Celtic conceded after a throw-in on the left wing in the 67th minute. Ashcroft beat Joe Hart to McMullan's cross to head home.

There was little threat of a sustained comeback though. Jota curled wide after some good skill before being substituted to chants of "Celtic, sign him up".

Postecoglou had already taken off Kyogo and Liel Abada and his replacement front three could not add another goal.

The closest they came was when James Forrest rounded Legzdins and cut back for Giorgos Giakoumakis but the Greek striker was leaning back and shot over.