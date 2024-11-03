Dundee 3-2 Kilmarnock: Ziyad Larkeche completes brilliant comeback win for The Dee

Dundee secured a dramatic last-gasp victory over Kilmarnock after coming from two goals down at the Scot Foam Stadium.

The Ayrshire side scored twice through Bruce Anderson and Matty Kennedy, but the Dark Blues hit back with goals from Seb Palmer-Houlden and substitute Jordan McGhee before Ziyad Larkeche netted the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The result lifts the Dark Blues up to sixth in the Premiership table, with Killie slipping to eighth.

Dundee made two changes to the team which was beaten 2-0 at Celtic Park last Wednesday with Seun Adewumi and Palmer-Houlden being drafted in for Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan, who were both dropped to the bench.

Image: Dundee manager Tony Docherty saw his side pick up three points after two prior defeats

Killie also made a double change to the side that defeated Hearts at Tynecastle in midweek, with Stuart Findlay and Anderson replacing Joe Wright and Marley Watkins.

The game kicked off 15 minutes later than scheduled after Dundee's Julien Vetro was taken ill in the home dressing room with the Frenchman, who had been selected on the bench, dropping out of the matchday squad.

Killie broke the deadlock in the 24th minute with the first meaningful attack.

Image: Bruce Anderson put Kilmarnock in front

David Watson sent a cross in from the left with defender Antonio Portales getting a head to it. Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken rose to gather but spilled the ball, with Anderson firing into the empty net.

There was a lengthy stoppage when Findlay went down inside his penalty area and the defender had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher and replaced by Wright.

Kilmarnock doubled their advantage in the 40th minute. Danny Armstrong was the provider on the right with a tempting cross to his fellow winger Kennedy, who headed home into the bottom corner of McCracken's net.

However, Dundee pulled a goal back just a minute later when Adewumi hit a dangerous ball into the Killie penalty area and Palmer-Houlden headed past Robby McCrorie.

The hosts were the first to strike after the break, equalising in the 56th minute when McGhee headed home after an initial cross from Adewumi.

Image: Jordan McGhee (right) struck to make it 2-2

Dundee came agonisingly close to scoring again in the 80th minute when Palmer-Holden flicked the ball into the path of Scott Tiffoney, but the substitute's low shot flew inches past McCrorie's right-hand post.

The goalkeeper then had to produce an outstanding save to keep out a shot from Larkeche.

However, Dundee would not be denied and scored their dramatic late winner in the fourth minute of added time when Mulligan teed up Larkeche, who stabbed the ball into the back of the net to send the home fans wild.