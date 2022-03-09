45'+1' First Half ends, Dundee 0, St. Mirren 0.

45' Foul by Richard Tait (St. Mirren).

45' Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Paul McMullan.

43' Foul by Luke McCowan (Dundee).

43' Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Attempt missed. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Max Anderson.

38' Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Foul by Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren).

37' Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Paul McMullan.

35' Attempt blocked. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Kiltie.

33' Attempt saved. Jordan Jones (St. Mirren) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eamonn Brophy.

29' Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Niall McGinn with a cross following a corner.

28' Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Greg Kiltie.

27' Foul by Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren).

27' Paul McMullan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23' Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Zeno Rossi.

18' Hand ball by Declan McDaid (Dundee).

13' Offside, St. Mirren. Dean Lyness tries a through ball, but Eamonn Brophy is caught offside.

12' Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

11' Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

11' Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Dundee).

10' Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Charles Dunne.

10' Attempt blocked. Max Anderson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

4' Foul by Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren).

4' Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.