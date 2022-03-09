Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Dundee vs St Mirren. Scottish Premiership.

Kilmac Stadium At Dens Park.

Dundee 0

    St Mirren 0

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Dundee 0, St. Mirren 0.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Richard Tait (St. Mirren).

      free_kick_won icon

      Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Paul McMullan.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Luke McCowan (Dundee).

      free_kick_won icon

      Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Max Anderson.

      free_kick_won icon

      Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Paul McMullan.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Kiltie.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Jordan Jones (St. Mirren) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eamonn Brophy.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Niall McGinn with a cross following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Greg Kiltie.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren).

      free_kick_won icon

      Paul McMullan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Zeno Rossi.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Declan McDaid (Dundee).

      offside icon

      Offside, St. Mirren. Dean Lyness tries a through ball, but Eamonn Brophy is caught offside.

      free_kick_won icon

      Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

      free_kick_won icon

      Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Dundee).

      corner icon

      Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Charles Dunne.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Max Anderson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.