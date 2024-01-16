 Skip to content
Eastleigh vs Newport County AFC. The FA Cup Third Round.

Silverlake StadiumAttendance5,075.

Eastleigh 1

  • P McCallum (48th minute)

Newport County AFC 3

  • A Wildig (3rd minute)
  • J Clarke (60th minute)
  • W Evans (79th minute)

Eastleigh 1-3 Newport County: League Two visitors set up Manchester United tie after ending fairytale run

Match report as Sky Bet League Two outfit Newport County show their class to earn a home tie against Manchester United in the fourth round; Paul McCallum cancelled out Aaron Wildig opener but goals from James Clarke and Will Evans secured away win

Tuesday 16 January 2024 22:01, UK

Eastleigh&#39;s Paul McCallum shows his dejection
Image: Eastleigh's Paul McCallum shows his dejection

Non-league Eastleigh's FA Cup run was ended with a 3-1 third-round replay defeat to Newport.

Reaching the third round represented the Vanarama National League side's joint-best run in the competition and they earned a home replay with a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade.

But the Sky Bet League Two outfit showed their class to earn a home tie against Manchester United in the fourth round.

The Exiles got off to the perfect start as Aaron Wildig nipped in to pounce on a loose ball in the box to put the visitors ahead in the third minute.

Former Morecambe man Wildig came close to a second, but he could only find the side netting later in the half.

Top scorer Paul McCallum, a former West Ham youngster, levelled shorty after the restart with a thunderous half-volley.

Veteran defender James Clarke, who scored in the first tie, restored County's lead on the hour-mark.

Newport found the side netting again, this time through Seb Palmer-Houlden. Will Evans eventually put the game to bed with 10 minutes to go.

Eastleigh stopper Joe McDonnell produced a good save to keep out Byrn Morris late on.

What's next?

Newport County return to Sky Bet League Two action on Saturday at home to Wrexham; kick-off 3pm. Eastleigh host Oldham Athletic in the National League at the same time.

