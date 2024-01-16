Eastleigh 1-3 Newport County: League Two visitors set up Manchester United tie after ending fairytale run

Eastleigh vs Newport County AFC. The FA Cup Third Round.
Silverlake StadiumAttendance5,075.
Match report as Sky Bet League Two outfit Newport County show their class to earn a home tie against Manchester United in the fourth round; Paul McCallum cancelled out Aaron Wildig opener but goals from James Clarke and Will Evans secured away win
Non-league Eastleigh's FA Cup run was ended with a 3-1 third-round replay defeat to Newport.
Reaching the third round represented the Vanarama National League side's joint-best run in the competition and they earned a home replay with a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade.
But the Sky Bet League Two outfit showed their class to earn a home tie against Manchester United in the fourth round.
The Exiles got off to the perfect start as Aaron Wildig nipped in to pounce on a loose ball in the box to put the visitors ahead in the third minute.
Former Morecambe man Wildig came close to a second, but he could only find the side netting later in the half.
Top scorer Paul McCallum, a former West Ham youngster, levelled shorty after the restart with a thunderous half-volley.
Veteran defender James Clarke, who scored in the first tie, restored County's lead on the hour-mark.
Newport found the side netting again, this time through Seb Palmer-Houlden. Will Evans eventually put the game to bed with 10 minutes to go.
Eastleigh stopper Joe McDonnell produced a good save to keep out Byrn Morris late on.
Newport County return to Sky Bet League Two action on Saturday at home to Wrexham; kick-off 3pm. Eastleigh host Oldham Athletic in the National League at the same time.