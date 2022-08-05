Eintracht Frankfurt 1-6 Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane on scoresheet as champions thrash hosts in Bundesliga season opener

Sadio Mane was on the scoresheet as champions Bayern Munich fired five goals past Eintracht Frankfurt in the first half on the way to a 6-1 victory in Friday's Bundesliga season opener.

The Bavarians put down a marker at the start of the campaign as they look to land an 11th consecutive league crown, and outclassed the Europa League winners, who face Real Madrid in the Super Cup next week, with new signing Mane on target.

Mane, who also scored in last week's German Super Cup win over RB Leipzig, was among five different scorers in a scorching first half with Joshua Kimmich's audacious free-kick that went in off the post opening their account in the fifth minute.

Image: Sadio Mane was on the scoresheet again for Bayern Munich on Friday

Benjamin Pavard drilled in their second six minutes later just before Eintracht hit the woodwork through Tuta.

But Mane headed home a Serge Gnabry cross in the 29th to make it 3-0 and then sent Thomas Muller, who also hit the post, through to set up Jamal Musiala for their fourth in the 35th with a simple tap-in and the Eintracht defence in tatters.

Gnabry also got onto the scoresheet two minutes before the break, burying any thoughts Bayern may struggle in attack after the departure of striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

Image: Bayern players celebrate after starting the new Bundesliga season with an impressive victory

Eintracht, who will play in the Champions League this season, were livelier after the break as Bayern eased off and they pounced on goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's error outside the box to score through Randal Kolo Muani in the 64th.

Musiala, however, wrapped up the scoring when he latched onto Leroy Sane's assist to slot in his second goal of the evening seven minutes from time to complete the rout.

Next up for Eintracht Frankfurt is a trip to Helsinki to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm. Bayern Munich host Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga next Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.