Eintracht Frankfurt 1-5 Liverpool: Arne Slot's side end losing run with dominant victory in Germany after Mohamed Salah benched

Liverpool ended a run of four straight defeats in all competitions with a dominant 5-1 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

The big news ahead of kick-off was Arne Slot dropping talisman Mo Salah to the bench for a second straight European game and it looked like a decision that could backfire as former Leeds defender Rasmus Kristensen (26) finished a fine Eintracht move to give the hosts the lead.

If Liverpool's defending left a lot to be desired for Kristensen's goal, Eintracht matched them. The hosts were caught up the pitch and Andy Robertson's pass released Hugo Ekitike (35) in on goal, with the striker keeping his composure to score against his former side.

It was the start of blistering period for Liverpool as they added two more goals to make it three in nine minutes before the break.

The Eintracht defence went wandering again as Virgil van Dijk (39) and Ibrahima Konate (44) both scored headers from corners to give Liverpool breathing space at the break.

Player of the match: Hugo Ekitike.

Alexander Isak was replaced at the break by Federico Chiesa because of a groin injury but Liverpool's attack didn't slow down in the second half.

Florian Wirtz teed up Cody Gakpo for Liverpool's fourth (66) and the goals continue to flow for the Premier League champions as Dominik Szoboszlai's long-range cracker (70) found the bottom corner.

Salah was eventually introduced with 15 minutes to go but despite a couple of late chances, he could not get on the scoresheet as his run of games without a goal extended to six, but it was a result that saw Liverpool get back on track on a confidence-boosting night for Slot's side.

All three of Eintracht Frankfurt's Champions League games this season have finished 5-1 (one win, two defeats).



They are the first side in the competition's history to see each of their first three games of a season in the competition all have 6+ goals.

'Crisis over for dominant Liverpool'

Clinton Morrison on Soccer Special:

"Crisis over. It was a dominant performance from Liverpool.

They didn't start well with Eintracht Frankfurt taking the lead but the German side were a good team for Slot's side to face. Liverpool's attackers took over and it was an extremely comfortable night.

Image: Cody Gakpo added a fourth as the Reds got back to winning ways

"They probably could have got more goals but it was a positive night for the Reds. It stops the rot and gives them confidence ahead of the trip to Brentford on Saturday.

"They also did it without Salah but I expect him to be back starting at the weekend. If not, he'll have to fight to get his place back, and that's what Slot wants, competition for places.

"Liverpool are not a one-man team now, they have lots of options."

Slot: We needed a win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed that Alexander Isak was forced off at half-time through injury in their 5-1 win over Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot to TNT Sports:

"We needed a win. What we needed more was another performance where we create a lot of chances but the players get the reward with a win. That's what happened today.

"I saw a lot of similarities today compared to the other games because the first chance they got was a goal - maybe it was the only chance they had today - and we went 3-1 up, and it's maybe easier to control a game when you're 3-1 up than if you are 1-0 or 2-1 down.

"But the main difference between this game and the four before was that in most of them, the other team scored from a set piece and this time, we scored from two set-pieces.

"Then people focused more on the attacks we had in the second half rather than the misplaced passes, which we probably had today as well. But when you're 3-1 up, you are judged differently."

Van Dijk: Not a statement, but it's a win

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to TNT Sports:

"I don't know if it's a statement, but it's a win and something to build on. Onto the next.

"I've been in the football business for a while so I wouldn't say it's relief [at winning], but we were disappointed with losing games.

"I don't think it's happened in my time, losing four in a row. That's something you have to deal with as a group, stick together, block the outside noise and keep working.

"Today, we won. We got three points on the board, now we recover and get ready for Brentford."

Liverpool team news Arne Slot made five changes from Sunday's defeat to Man Utd, with Mo Salah on the bench.



Hugo Ekitike started on his return to Eintracht Frankfurt as Jeremie Frimpong, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones and Florian Wirtz also came into the XI.



Ryan Gravenberch was out through injury, while Conor Bradly, Alexis Mac Allister and Milos Kerkez were are among the substitutes.

Story of the match in stats

Did you know?

This was Liverpool's second-biggest European Cup/UEFA Champions League win in a game in which they fell 1-0 behind, after a 7-1 victory at Rangers in October 2022.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in their last 15 meetings with German clubs in all European competition (W12 D3), winning their last six in a row by an aggregate score of 17-2.

Ekitike is the first player to score both for and against Eintracht Frankfurt in major European competition.