Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Tottenham (Agg 1-2): Dominic Solanke's penalty fires Spurs into Europa League semi-final

Tottenham kept their hopes of Europa League success alive with a defiant 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt to win 2-1 on aggregate and book their place in the semi-final.

They will now face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the final four, following their win on penalties against Lazio, in a bid to reach their first European final since the Champions League heartbreak against Liverpool in 2019.

Pressure was ramped up on Ange Postecoglou in the build-up to the game, following a dismal 4-2 loss to Wolves last weekend, with their hopes of European qualification and silverware also hinging on the second leg in Germany.

His side responded to the noise with a stoic defensive performance to keep Frankfurt quiet in the opening stages of the game, before Dominic Solanke's penalty handed his side the advantage in the tie after goalkeeper Kaua Santos crashed into James Maddison just before the interval.

Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pedro Porro were all influential on the defensive end to keep the advantage intact, while Guglielmo Viacrio also responded to recent criticism with a stunning save to keep Fares Chaibi's header out from close range.

It was far from a perfect performance offensively but the commitment at the opposite end of the pitch was commendable.

Spurs' season and hopes of ending the 17-year wait for a trophy remain alive and well, but Postecoglou's side will not avoid the spotlight for long, with a tough test against Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports, fast approaching on Monday.

Postecoglou: People like to mock but I won't change

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou speaking to TNT Sports:

When asked if the victory would silence the critics, Postecoglou said: "Doubt it! My pleasure comes from seeing this group of players rewarded. They have never lost belief. Super proud of them.

"I will leave that. People like to mock and ridicule. They diminish my achievements, I will keep doing what I do.

"We are in the final four. Semi-final of a Europe competition. We are not often there."

Will Postecoglou's premonition come to fruition?

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe...

"I always win things in my second year," said Postecoglou at the beginning of the season.

It was a statement that has loomed large over this team for much of the 2024/25 campaign, especially after exits in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Player ratings: Bentancur battles to help Spurs through Eintracht Frankfurt: Santos (5), Theate (5), Koch (6), Ekitike (7), Kristensen (6), Skhiri (6), Larsson (6), Bahoya (5), Brown (5), Gotze (n/a), Tuta (6).



Subs: Uzun (6), Wahi (n/a), Knauff (n/a)



Tottenham: Vicario (8), Porro (7), Romero (7), Van de Ven (8), Udogie (7), Bentancur (9), Bergvall (7), Maddison (7), Johnson (6), Solanke (8), Tel (8).



Subs: Kulusevski (6), Sarr (n/a), Danso (n/a)



Player of the Match: Rodrigo Bentancur

However, with pressure and noise being piled onto them heading into this fixture, they responded and now move one step closer to proving all the critics wrong.

It was a performance that was needed from these players. Questions have been asked of their character, grit and determination throughout this season but this display, at a hostile Deutsche Bank Park, showed all of those qualities in abundance.

They are not there yet but if they play like that for the remainder of the competition, they will be hard to beat.

