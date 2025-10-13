England U21 1-0 Andorra U21: Chelsea forward Tyrique George scores as Lee Carsley's side earn narrow win in European qualifier

Chelsea forward Tyrique George scored the only goal of the game as England Under-21s earned a narrow 1-0 victory over Andorra in their European Championship qualifier at Pride Park.

Lee Carsley's side were made to work hard by the minnows, who made it difficult for the holders, but they nevertheless continued their winning start to the qualification campaign and kept a third straight clean sheet in what was an otherwise dominant display.

Andorra sat in a low block and frustrated England in the first half and Carsley's side were unable to find a way through until George opened the scoring in emphatic style after 41 minutes on his first Under-21s start.

England continued to dominate proceedings in the second period without putting the ball in the net and were denied more goals through a string of saves by Marc De Castro.

Fans turned up to see an exhibition and goals against the side that sit bottom of Group D but Andorra's resilient defence proved troublesome to break down and was breached only once despite England having 19 shots throughout the contest.

Meanwhile, England sit at the top of the group with nine points from their opening three games.