Other matches

Tue 26th March

Under-21 International

  • England U21 vs Germany U21
  • 7:45pm Tuesday 26th March
  • Vitality Stadium  

England U21 -

Germany U21 -

Latest Under-21 International odds

Preview

England U21s vs Germany U21s preview: Aidy Boothroyd aiming for 20 unbeaten

Follow live minute-by-minute coverage on Sky Sports' digital platforms; kick-off 7.45pm

Last Updated: 25/03/19 11:32pm

Aidy Boothroyd is looking to go 20 games unbeaten
Aidy Boothroyd is looking to go 20 games unbeaten

England U21s take on Germany U21s on Tuesday evening in a friendly at the Vitality Stadium as Aidy Boothroyd looks to continue their positive momentum.

England were held 1-1 by Poland on Friday at Ashton Gate - a result which extended their unbeaten run to 19 games as they prepare for the European Championships in the summer where they will face France, Romania and Croatia after finishing top of their qualifying section.

James Maddison has found himself back at U21 level after being left out of Gareth Southgate's senior side and he's likely to play the full 90 minutes against Germany.

Despite dropping out of the senior picture, the midfielder wants to showcase his talents with the U21's: "I'm representing my country. I'm happy to do that at any level," he said.

"It's good, I learned a lot with the seniors and coming down and sharing the experience and knowing what it's like and how they train."

Boothroyd thinks the door still remains open for Maddison when it comes to earning a spot in Southgate's senior squad for the Nations League in the summer.

"I don't think there has ever been a better time to be an England player," said Boothroyd.

Also See:

"It is clear, everybody knows, the players especially, that if they perform well they've got a chance of stepping up to the seniors because there's a manager who wants to play them."

Team news

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tammy Abraham have returned to their clubs after picking up injuries while Callum Hudson-Odoi was promoted to Gareth Southgate's senior squad.

Squad in full

Goalkeepers: Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United), Angus Gunn (Southampton), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United, loan from Manchester United)

Defenders: Jake Clarke-Salter (Vitesse, loan from Chelsea), Jay Dasilva (Bristol City, loan from Chelsea), Dael Fry (Middlesbrough), Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Ezri Konsa (Brentford), Fikayo Tomori (Derby County, loan from Chelsea), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes (Leicester City), Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City), Tom Davies (Everton), Kieran Dowell (Sheffield United, loan from Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), James Maddison (Leicester City), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Strikers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Demarai Gray (Leicester City), Ademola Lookman (Everton), Reiss Nelson (Hoffenheim, loan from Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (AFC Bournemouth)

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

©2019 Sky UK