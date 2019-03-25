England U21s vs Germany U21s preview: Aidy Boothroyd aiming for 20 unbeaten

Aidy Boothroyd is looking to go 20 games unbeaten

England U21s take on Germany U21s on Tuesday evening in a friendly at the Vitality Stadium as Aidy Boothroyd looks to continue their positive momentum.

England were held 1-1 by Poland on Friday at Ashton Gate - a result which extended their unbeaten run to 19 games as they prepare for the European Championships in the summer where they will face France, Romania and Croatia after finishing top of their qualifying section.

James Maddison has found himself back at U21 level after being left out of Gareth Southgate's senior side and he's likely to play the full 90 minutes against Germany.

Despite dropping out of the senior picture, the midfielder wants to showcase his talents with the U21's: "I'm representing my country. I'm happy to do that at any level," he said.

"It's good, I learned a lot with the seniors and coming down and sharing the experience and knowing what it's like and how they train."

Boothroyd thinks the door still remains open for Maddison when it comes to earning a spot in Southgate's senior squad for the Nations League in the summer.

"I don't think there has ever been a better time to be an England player," said Boothroyd.

"It is clear, everybody knows, the players especially, that if they perform well they've got a chance of stepping up to the seniors because there's a manager who wants to play them."

Team news

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tammy Abraham have returned to their clubs after picking up injuries while Callum Hudson-Odoi was promoted to Gareth Southgate's senior squad.