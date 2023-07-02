England U21 1-0 Portugal U21: Young Lions hang on in second half as Anthony Gordon strike sends them into Euros semi-finals

England's U21s survived a second-half barrage to beat Portugal 1-0 and reach the Euro 2023 semi-finals, where they will face Israel.

Anthony Gordon gave Lee Carsley's side a deserved lead at the break, finishing off a fine move on 34 minutes to capitalise on what was an authoritative first-half display from the Young Lions.

It was all change after the interval, though, with Portugal hitting the bar and seeing two penalty appeals waved away as they completely dominated the second half.

But with centre-backs Levi Colwill and Taylor Harwood-Bellis excellent in front of goalkeeper James Trafford, who is still yet to concede at this tournament, England came through their most gruelling test so far to reach the final four.

They now turn their attentions to Israel, who they beat 2-0 in the group stage, with Wednesday's match-up England's first visit to this stage of the Euros since 2017.

"England really sat back in the second half but they dealt with it well defensively," said former England U21 Lee Hendrie on Sky Sports News. "It was a brilliant performance in the end and a fantastic result.

"England have every chance of going and winning this."

How England survived Portugal onslaught to reach semis

After winning each of their group games 2-0 England went into this knockout game full of confidence and it showed with the way they dominated possession through the first half.

In hindsight, a sharp stop from Trafford to keep out the impressive Pedro Neto of Wolves should have been a warning of what was to come, but with Gordon hitting the target at the other end and Noni Madueke bending a shot just wide, it was England looking the more likely.

They capitalised on that control with half-time approaching. It was a fine goal, which involved each of their front three. Madueke rolled the ball into the right channel of the penalty area for Morgan Gibbs-White and his cut-back was expertly converted by Gordon for his second goal of the tournament.

Image: Anthony Gordon of England celebrates after scoring vs Portugal

England needed a Harwood-Bellis block on the stroke of half-time to take that lead into the break, though, with the Young Lions captain throwing himself in the way of a shot from Portugal skipper Tiago Dantas. That would be just the start of the backs-to-the-wall defending.

Carsley's side were immediately pegged back at the start of the second half, with Colwill fortunate his blocked clearance didn't give Trafford a bigger problem before Dantas and sub Paulo Bernardo went close.

Portugal's first penalty shout came just after the hour mark, when Fabio Silva and Colwill both went down in the box from a cross but, after the defender had made a good block from Henrique Araujo, there were even bigger appeals, with Araujo claiming Harwood-Bellis had hauled him down. Again the referee saw it in England's favour and VAR agreed.

Image: Gordon and Noni Madueke were threats for England in the first half but hardly had a kick after the break as Portugal dominated

Second-half sub Araujo - on loan at Watford last season - was in the thick of the action and glanced a header agonisingly against the bar as Portugal forced England back. In the end, the Young Lions managed just one shot in the entire second period - and that didn't come until the 87th minute.

It was a brief respite, with Neto shooting wide after his initial free-kick was blocked on 90 minutes and Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares blasting narrowly over deep into injury time. Finally, the full-time whistle came to England's rescue.

It wasn't pretty but somehow England survived - and their Euros dream goes on.

'Gutted' Gordon: I should've scored a few more

Match-winner Gordon was frustrated not to have taken more chances to make the victory over Portugal more comfortable.

"You're going to get chances and it's up to me to finish them," Newcastle winger Gordon, playing as a central striker, said in his post-match press conference after sweeping home in the 34th minute.

"I probably should have had one or two more, which I'm a bit gutted about.

"I'm extremely tired but happy for the win, happy for the character we showed as a team, the way we dug in.

"We've had a lot of top performances so far in this tournament and today was a completely different challenge, a completely different game where they had a lot of the ball and we came through it and dug in as a team.

"We haven't had that test (previously). We haven't had that opportunity to show we've got that side to our game and tonight we got to - and we definitely proved ourselves in that."

Carsley: We showed spirit in one of our biggest tests

England are into the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since 2017 and they will meet Israel, whom they beat 2-0 in the group stage, on Wednesday.

"We found the game against Israel difficult. They are such a compact, well-organised team and we will have to be at our best to beat them," said England manager Lee Carsley, who was also impressed with his side's defensive display against Portugal.

He added: "I definitely consider Portugal one of the best teams we have played.

"We had to show different parts of our game tonight; not only were we good in possession, what was most pleasing was the team spirit and the way they stuck together in the second half."

Analysis: England show quality - and then fight

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"England put their fans through the wringer in the second half. I don't think anyone could have predicted that level of dominance from Portugal after watching the first 45 but England just couldn't get hold of the ball after the break.

"That will be something for Carsley to mull over as his side go deeper into this tournament but for now he, his players and their supporters can take heart from the way they battled through that huge test.

"They still haven't conceded a goal in this tournament and they're into the semis! Anything is possible now."

What's next?

England will play Israel in the semi-final at the Batumi Arena on Wednesday July 5 with the final held in the same stadium on July 8.