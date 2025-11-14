England U21s 2-0 Republic of Ireland U21s: Tyrique George scores again as Young Lions continue perfect qualifying start

Striker Divin Mubama scored one penalty and missed another as England U21s maintained their 100-per-cent record in European Championship qualifying by beating the Republic of Ireland 2-0.

Stoke's on-loan Manchester City forward scored his third goal on only his fourth appearance, with Tyrique George blasting home in stoppage time as the defending champions made it four wins from four having yet to concede.

With Storm Claudia ensuring the match was played in a torrential downpour at St Andrew's, Lee Carsley's side refused to be blown off course as they closed the gap to Group D leaders Slovakia to one point with a match in hand.

Image: Divin Mubama celebrates scoring a penalty to give Lee Carsley's side the lead

But it was not only the conditions which made things difficult as the visitors, whose own unbeaten record was ended, put up some resistance, especially in the second half.

England should have been ahead midway through the first half when George cut in from the right and was brought down after Adam Murphy dangled a leg.

Image: Jobe Bellingham captained England U21's against the Republic of Ireland

However, Mubama's penalty was poor, placed too close to goalkeeper Noah Jauny.

The Republic briefly threatened when Jacob Devaney cross seemed destined for the top corner until Tommy Setford stuck up a hand to tip over but the final action of the half saw Mubama head wide a George cross.

The visitors were several minutes late for the start of the second half but the additional time appeared to have benefited them as they started brightly with Liverpool's Trent Kone-Doherty whipping in a 25-yard shot which just dipped over the crossbar.

But having weathered the storm Lewis Hall brought down by half-time substitute Jad Hakiki and while Mubama's second penalty was not entirely convincing it had enough on it to go in despite the keeper guessing the right way and getting a hand to it.

Chelsea midfielder Jamie Gittens' departure straight down the tunnel with an apparent injury was a blow but despite a number of other changes England finished strongly with Thierry Small's cross was almost deflected in before George capped a good individual performance by rifling home an angled shot.