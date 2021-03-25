England U21 0-1 Switzerland U21: Swiss grab deserved win over Young Lions in Euro U21 Championship opener

A flat England continued their poor run in the European Under-21 Championship with a 1-0 defeat by Switzerland in their group-stage opener in Slovenia.

Among the favourites for the tournament, Aidy Boothroyd's U21 side struggled to trouble Switzerland, who grabbed a bizarre but deserved winner 12 minutes from time through Dan Ndoye at the Bonifika Stadium in Koper.

Brighton's Andi Zeqiri missed a clear chance to put Switzerland ahead early on after Ben Godfrey's miscued pass, before Zeqiri again headed inches wide later in the half.

England struggled to play out from the back as Tom Davies was caught early in the second half, only for Bastien Toma to hit the foot of the post from the resulting break, but the Swiss got the winner as Ndoye's effort deflected off his other foot and over Aaron Ramsdale from the edge of the box (78).

Image: Switzerland players celebrate Ndoye's goal

England, who have gone out of the group stage in five of the last six European U21 Championships, now face Portugal on Sunday evening looking to keep their hopes of qualification for May's knockout phase alive.

Player ratings England U21: Ramsdale (6), Aarons (5), Kelly (5), Godfrey (5), Guehi (5), Davies (4), Skipp (5), Smith Rowe (4), McNeil (4), Hudson-Odoi (6), Nketiah (5).



Subs: Eze (5), Jones (5), Sessegnon (NA), Brewster (NA)



Switzerland U21: Racioppi (6), Lotomba (6), Bamert (7), Zesiger (7), Muheim (7), Toma (8), Domgjoni (6), Jankewitz (7), Ndoye (7), Guillemenot (7), Zeqiri (7).



Subs: Imeri (7), Mambimbi (NA), Ruegg (NA)



Man of the match: Bastien Toma

How Swiss pounced on under-par England

Looking to make up for 2019's poor showing in the tournament, Boothroyd's squad had familiarity in seven members of the 2017 U17 World Cup-winning side, with three in the starting XI.

But the Swiss were stubborn and well-organised early on, restricting an England side full of Premier League experience.

Image: Aidy Boothroyd handed Emile Smith Rowe his England U21 debut

Their own Premier League man, Brighton's Zeqiri, should have opened the scoring early on as the Swiss pounced on Godfrey's poor crossfield pass, but Zeqiri saw his low effort saved by Ramsdale after Toma found him one-on-one.

Everton's Davies curled a fine effort just over a minute later, before Callum Hudson-Odoi turned wide on the stretch after some nice skill in the box, but the Swiss went close again near the half-hour mark as Zeqiri headed inches wide from 12 yards.

Image: Ndoye (left) and Max Aarons battle for the ball

England were threatening from set-pieces, with Lloyd Kelly heading wide Dwight McNeil's corner, but after the break they were caught high up in possession again as Switzerland pounced.

Davies gave the ball away, before Jeremy Guillemenot's cross fell to Toma at the back post, but his low effort under Ramsdale struck the foot of the post.

Image: Switzerland's Andi Zeqiri (left) and England's Ben Godfrey battle for the ball

Debutant Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe struggled to get into the game, replaced by Eberechi Eze 66 minutes in, and though Hudson-Odoi forced a rare save from Anthony Racioppi with a free-kick on the edge of the box, Switzerland opened the scoring.

Team news Emile Smith Rowe earned his first cap for England U21, starting in Slovenia alongside top goalscorer and Arsenal team-mate Eddie Nketiah.



Callum Hudson-Odoi also started on the right of a front three, with Dwight McNeil on the left. Tom Davies, the most capped player in the squad, also started.



For Switzerland, Premier League players Andi Zeqiri (Brighton) and Alex Jankewitz (Southampton) started.

After receiving Kastriot Imeri's neat flick on the edge of the box Ndoye struck the ball with his right foot and slipped, but his effort fortuitously looped up off his left foot and over Ramsdale in the England goal.

England, who had 65 per cent of the ball, huffed and puffed for a leveller, but ended the game with just one shot on target as Boothroyd's Young Lions face a fight to keep their hopes of competing in May's knockout stages alive.

