England 2-0 Andorra: Own goal and Declan Rice header maintain 100 per cent record in World Cup qualifying

England maintained their perfect record in World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 win over a stubborn Andorra side at Villa Park.

It needed Christian Garcia to nod the ball beyond his own goalkeeper from Noni Madueke's cross to bring the breakthrough in front of the Holte End. The second came midway through the second half when Declan Rice headed in Reece James' cross.

England have now won all eight games they have played against Andorra without conceding a goal but Thomas Tuchel had compared breaking them down to chewing gum beforehand because of how tough it can be, and so it proved.

Harry Kane's run of scoring in each of England's previous five international games came to an end but the points were never in doubt. Tuchel's side top Group K with four wins from four ahead of a sterner test when they travel to Belgrade to face Serbia on Tuesday.

England player ratings England: Pickford (6), James (7), Guehi (7), Burn (6), Lewis-Skelly (7), Anderson (9), Rice (7), Eze (6), Madueke (8), Rashford (7), Kane (6).



Subs: Gordon (6), Rogers (6), Livramento, Konsa (6), Gibbs-White (6).



Player of the match: Elliot Anderson.

Team news headlines Elliot Anderson made his England debut with Arsenal duo Myles Lewis-Skelly and Eberechi Eze also included in the line-up. Marc Guehi started on the right-side of the back four alongside Dan Burn.

Anderson shines on debut

Elliot Anderson took on the deeper role in midfield with Rice more advanced and the Nottingham Forest midfielder was the outstanding player in the first half, sniffing out any danger to sustain attacks and using the ball smartly once he had retrieved it.

Tuchel had bemoaned the absence of such a player in the build-up. "There is not one pivotal, classic, deep No 6, except maybe John Stones," said the England boss. With Stones injured, Anderson's performance will have given him food for thought.

Image: Elliot Anderson in action for England on his international debut against Andorra

Of course, this was Andorra. England will need much more from their holding midfielder at the World Cup. And Anderson's assignment was a little easier than the task faced by those further forwards - Rice, Eberechi Eze and Kane finding space more congested.

But it was a mature, responsible display by a player making his senior debut. Fresh from his influential role in England's U21 success in Slovakia, Anderson's flexibility will also count in his favour. It would now be a surprise if he is not in the World Cup squad.