England Women 7-2 Austria Women: Grace Clinton scores on international debut and Alessia Russo and Beth Mead grab doubles in friendly win

Grace Clinton scored on her international debut and Alessia Russo and Beth Mead each struck twice as England hammered Austria 7-2 in a friendly.

Twenty-year-old Clinton, the Man Utd midfielder on loan at Tottenham, seized her chance with a standout performance in a rain-soaked Marbella, heading in from Lauren Hemp's cross, moments after smashing a shot against the inside of a post.

By that point, England were already a goal to the good, thanks to Russo reacting quickest to tuck in the rebound to Mead's cross-shot from close range with just three minutes on the clock.

That fast start was undermined when Virginia Kirchberger headed in from Austria's first corner of the game on the half-hour and she would nod in a late consolation, too. But England's answer to that first setback was good, with Mead bending in a swift response.

Russo's second of the night - courtesy of England winning the ball back high up the pitch - underlined the European champions' dominance as they kept the pressure on in the second half before Jess Carter flicked in a wonderful fifth.

Image: Alessia Russo (right) converted the rebound from Beth Mead's cross-shot early on against Austria

There was a late flurry of goals with Mead and Rachel Daly striking on the counter-attack after Kirchberger's second of the night gave Wiegman something to think about on the training ground ahead of England's next friendly with Italy on Tuesday.

But after a frustrating 2023, which saw England lose in the final of the Women's World Cup and miss out on Olympic qualification with their Nations League performance, this win and performance was a welcome boost, with qualifiers for Euro 2025 to come later in the year.

England player ratings England: Hampton (6), Le Tissier (7), Morgan (7), Greenwood (6), Charles (6), Stanway (8), Clinton (8), Toone (7), Mead (8), Russo (8), Hemp (8).



Subs: Wubben-Moy (7), James (7), Carter (8), Daly (8), Park (7), Walsh (6)



Player of the match: Grace Clinton

How England put seven past Austria...

Neither of these sides will be at the Olympics but England's superior quality was plain to see from the first whistle, with Mead charging into the area before forcing Austria and Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger to parry the ball into the path of the on-rushing Russo.

Their second came from the other flank, with Hemp beating her marker too easily before standing the ball up for Clinton to head in. It capped a super start to her first England appearance for the youngster, who had drawn gasps from the small crowd in attendance in the south of Spain when she crashed a shot against the woodwork soon after the opener.

Team news headlines Sarina Wiegman named an experimental England XI for this friendly, with Hannah Hampton starting in goal and Grace Clinton handed a debut in midfield. However, her plans were hit by injuries, with Chloe Kelly missing out with a knock and Fran Kirby injured in the warm-up.

With the rain beginning to fall hard, though, Austria struck back with an unexpected response. Alex Greenwood's mistake gave them the opportunity from the set-piece and Wiegman's frustration was evident as Kirchberger got in between Russo and Clinton to head home.

England stepped it up another level. Shots from Ella Toone and Russo (twice) stung the hands of Zinsberger before Mead latched onto a loose ball in the box after Russo's miscue to convert her country's third.

Image: Beth Mead bends in England's third goal of the night against Austria

The Lionesses kept the pressure on after the break, with Toone prodding wide, Le Tissier and sub Lotte Wubben-Moy seeing headers from corners saved, and Stanway forcing Zinsberger to tip over.

That relentlessness eventually told when Stanway dispossessed Sarah Zadrazil as Austria tried to play out from the back and put it on a plate for Russo.

Carter's finish was perhaps the best of the night, a classy clip with her backheel to turn in Wubben-Moy's header from a corner. Her celebration was modest. It was all too easy for England. But the scoring was far from over.

Image: Jess Carter flicks in England's fifth against Austria

Set-piece defending will surely be on the agenda for the Lionesses in the coming days - Kirchberger eventually got above Esme Morgan to head in from a short corner with two minutes of normal time remaining.

But England's attacking prowess was the story of the night, with sub Lauren James racing past three defenders before her shot deflected into the path of Mead seconds after Austria's goal, and another replacement, Rachel Daly, made sure she wasn't left out, beating the offside trap to blast in a seventh in Spain.

Wiegman: It looked simple but we played really well

England manager Sarina Wiegman to ITV Sport: "I'm just really happy with this game. The way we played, the intentions we had, the dominance we wanted to get on the pitch. The defence were high press and tried to win the ball as much as possible and then played the game. Most of the game we did that.

"We scored seven goals which were really good and created a lot of chances. I'm happy with the seven goals, but of course there are little things you aren't happy with. We conceded two goals out of corners, we don't want to do that on Tuesday, there's always something to learn.

"It's a dream debut for [Clinton], she played well too. She had done really well in training. She was enjoying herself. It's a very good goal so I'm happy for her.

"We look forward. Of course it [the Nations League and missing the Olympics] is a disappointment, you want to go to major tournaments. Everyone was gutted about that but you have to move on and you try to turn that around. We play these friendlies to see many players today, we saw new combinations too. We have another one which will be a tough one against Italy. Then the full focus is on the Euro qualifiers and the Euros next year.

"They [the newer players] all did well. A lot of the times, it looked simple to them, but we played really well. Austria is a tough team and we didn't give them the space. When we did, they did look dangerous. Everyone played their part on the pitch."

Clinton: It's what dreams are made of

England debutant and goalscorer Grace Clinton to Sky Sports: "It's what dreams are made of. I can't believe it but I'm really happy. She told me she was going to try me in a different position this week but the support of the girls really helped me out."

She added to ITV Sport: "Definitely [the best moment of my career], going into the game, it was probably the biggest game of my career so far. For it to go like that, I'm very happy.

"It's so competitive, there are so many great players in the squad. To be around them is an unbelievable experience. To be competing in there is what you want to be doing."

What's next?

England will play another friendly in this international break, facing Italy on Tuesday; kick-off 5pm.