England 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway take Lionesses one step closer to Euro 2025 qualification

England's hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2025 were kept alive by a rousing 2-1 win over Ireland at a soggy Carrow Road.

Sarina Wiegman, who bemoaned "sloppy moments" post-match, will have been happy with her side's blistering start, scoring inside five minutes as a Beth Mead flick-on found Alessia Russo, and she rounded Courtney Brosnan smartly.

But that efficiency was not symptomatic of England on the whole.

The hosts struggled for fluency against an Irish side who are yet to win a point in their respective qualifying campaign. Jess Park probed, Russo harried, but nothing was coming off as attempts on goal wracked up - 16 in total.

Image: Georgia Stanway converted England's second from the penalty spot

Wiegman looked to her bench for an injection of inspiration - introducing Millie Bright and Niamh Charles at half-time - but actually found it via the misfortune of Ireland defender Niamh Fahey.

Lauren Hemp forced Fahey into a fateful mistake inside her own box, allowing Georgia Stanway the chance to ease pressure from the penalty spot. She did just that, sending Brosnan the wrong way, before Julie-Ann Russell scored a stoppage-time consolation for Ireland.

England team news Hannah Hampton was preferred to Mary Earps in goal, while England started with no recognised full-backs.



Instead, regular centre-backs Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter filled wide defensive roles with Lucy Bronze and Niamh Charles left on the bench.



Jess Park was chosen over Ella Toone in attack.

England only need to avoid defeat against Sweden in Gothenburg on Tuesday to guarantee a place at next summer's finals in Switzerland - and the chance to defend their European crown.

Image: Alessia Russo celebrates with Lauren Hemp

Wiegman frustrated by sloppiness

England manager Sarina Wiegman: "Happy with the result. We started really well and scored an incredible goal. The best goals are those that involve many players, so that was pleasing.

"After that, we created a lot of chances but should have played more in the pockets and in behind. We were sloppy in moments too. We kept the ball, but they were pressing.

"We hoped to score more goals, and of course I was very frustrated with their goal in the last minute.

"Sweden on Tuesday will be a completely different game - they play a different system. What we want to do is, of course, be at the finals. Sweden have to win, and we'll be ready for that. We always know what we want to do each game."

The Lionesses end their qualifying campaign by facing Sweden in Gothenburg on July 16. With a win or a draw, England will secure automatic qualification for Euro 2025.

Key Euro 2025 qualifying dates

July 16: Sweden vs England, Gamla Ullevi, kick-off 6pm

Play-off draw: July 19

Play-off round one (two legs): October 23-29

Play-off round two (two legs): November 27-December 3

Euro 2025 finals draw: December 16

Euro 2025 finals: July 2-27 2025 - Switzerland