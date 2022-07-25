Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

England Women vs Sweden Women. Women's European Championship Semi-Final.

Bramall LaneAttendance28,624.

England Women 4

  • B Mead (34th minute)
  • L Bronze (48th minute)
  • A Russo (68th minute)
  • F Kirby (76th minute)

Sweden Women 0

    Reaction to England's historic Euro 2022 semi-final win over Sweden

