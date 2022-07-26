England Women 4-0 Sweden Women: Alessia Russo brilliance powers Lionesses to Euro 2022 final

A moment of brilliance from Alessia Russo helped power England into the final of Euro 2022, beating Sweden 4-0 in front of a record-breaking crowd at Bramall Lane.

The Manchester United striker is a regular fixture off the bench for the Lionesses, but continued to put pressure on Sarina Wiegman's team selection when she scored with an audacious backheel (68), sending the ball wriggling past goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl at the near post.

It saw England go 3-0 up, having taken the advantage in a first half that saw them tested by Sweden for large parts. But Beth Mead (34) finally broke the deadlock, collecting a pass from Lucy Bronze before finishing on the turn for her sixth goal of Euro 2022. She is now two goals clear in the Golden Boot race, ahead of Germany's Alexandra Popp and Russo.

Bronze added a goal to her evening's work early in the second half as Sweden failed to deal with a corner. The right-back nodded home with a free header, but the celebrations were abruptly halted for a VAR check for offside. However, after lenghthy checks, the goals stood.

Image: Beth Mead has now scored six goals at Euro 2022

After failing to deal with Russo's backheel, Lindahl's evening went from bad to worse when Fran Kirby scored England's fourth. She spotted the goalkeeper off her line and went for the lob. Lindahl did manage to get a hand to the ball, but not enough as it looped over her head and rolled into the back of the net.

Despite a nervous opening half an hour, the Lionesses qualities shone through once again in front of a crowd of 28,624 - a record attendance for a Women's Euros semi-final. They will now face either Germany or France in Sunday's final at Wembley.

How England reached their first Euros final since 2009

Image: Alessia Russo added England's third goal against Sweden with an outrageous backheel

With just 20 seconds played at Bramall Lane, Mary Earps was called into action as Sweden gave their opponents a taste of what was to come for the majority of the first half. Sofia Jackobsson was released down the left with only the goalkeeper to beat, but Earps stuck out her leg to help the ball loop away.

England player ratings England: Earps (9), Daly (7), Bright (7), Williamson (8), Bronze (7), Walsh (8), Stanway (7), Hemp (6), Mead (7), Kirby (8), White (5).



Subs used: Russo (9), Toone (7), Greenwood (n/a), Scott (n/a), Kelly (n/a).

The teams continued to trade blows early on - Mead sending a corner wide of the post before her Arsenal teammate Stina Blackstenius sent a header onto the crossbar.

Sweden continued to probe in a chess-like game, before Mead made the move to fire home her sixth goal of Euro 2022. It gave England the shot in the arm they needed and almost scored a second before half-time. The best of the chances came as Georgia Stanway sent in a searching cross for Ellen White, but the striker could not get there in time.

Sweden would have hoped to hit back immediately after the break, but instead quickly found themselves 2-0 behind after Bronze's free header.

England could have scored a third before the hour too as Russo made an immediate impact off the bench - as now seems to be the norm. She raced down the right flank, picking out the incoming Lauren Hemp at the back post, but the winger sent the ball onto the underside of the crossbar with the goal at her mercy.

But the game arguably hinged on two second-half minutes. Earps made a world-class save to tip Blackstenius' chip over the crossbar from close range in the 66th minute, before Russo's sensational backheel at the other end shortly after.

Image: Fran Kirby added England's fourth goal - her second of the tournament

From then on, it was all England, as Kirby again capitalised on some questionable goalkeeping from Lindahl. Russo could have added her second and England's fifth late on too, but she could not reach Hemp's cross in time.

But it was not needed as England cruised into the final against Sweden, ranked second in the world, setting up a historic Wembley showdown.

Analysis: This is England's moment - savour it

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh at Bramall Lane:

"As many predicted before the tournament, England have reached the Euro 2022 final. On paper, Sweden were their toughest test so far, ranked second in the world and also due some silverware themselves.

"Although Sweden have not looked their best during the tournament, they somehow reached the final four. But finally, their number was up against an England side who have largely steamrolled anyone in their path.

"Scoring four goals is good. Scoring four goals against a team like Sweden is incredible. Scoring four goals in a semi-final is almost unheard of.

"Under Wiegman, England have learned how to be ruthless at both ends of the pitch - the Lionesses have still conceded just one goal in five Euros matches.

"They have changed their entire mentality too. Going behind in a game, while it has not happened often under the Dutch coach, is no longer the confidence-beater it used to be. Wiegman has harnessed the talent in her squad to become serial winners - as she has done throughout her career.

"There is an increasing feeling that this is England's moment for their first major trophy. They have the location, manager and players to do it. Let's savour this incredible journey and what is sure to be a superb final at Wembley on Sunday."

From Twitter to Trafalgar Square - reaction to England's victory

What's next?

England will face either Germany or France in Sunday's final at Wembley. Kick-off is at 5pm.

The knock-out phase...

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: England 2-1 Spain (AET)

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Germany 2-0 Austria

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Sweden 1-0 Belgium

Saturday July 23

Quarter-final 4: France 1-0 Netherlands (AET)

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: England 4-0 Sweden

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Germany vs France - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

England vs Germany or France - kick-off 5pm, Wembley

