Sarina Wiegman: England are ready to 'write history' in Euro 2022 final this Sunday

England are through to their first major final since 2009 after the Euro 2022 hosts powered past Sweden with a 4-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby sent Sarina Wiegman's side soaring into Sunday's final against either France or Germany - who play on Wednesday evening.

And beating Sweden, the side who sit second in FIFA rankings behind world champions the United States, sends a message to all the other countries, according to the England boss.

"I haven't been in the dressing room, but I think they had a little break," Wiegman began, smiling. "They are singing, the music is on and dancing. We're happy to make the final, we'll have a little celebration then tomorrow, we will focus on the final.

Image: England celebrate with fans inside Bramall Lane after securing victory over Sweden

"We said before the tournament and throughout that we want to inspire the nation, I think that's what we're doing and making a difference. The whole country is proud of us and even more girls and boys will want to play football.

"We have confidence in this team, our players stay calm and stick with the plan. We spoke about scenarios and sometimes things go well and sometimes things don't. We can count on each other and our task and then come back into the team."

Asked specifically if the footballing world is taking notice of England's achievements, she added: "Yes, I think so. We said we're ready to write history and this is it."

Sunday will represent England's third appearance in the competition's final after the runners-up finishes of 13 years ago - when they suffered a 6-2 loss to Germany - and at the inaugural Euros in 1984, which saw them beaten on penalties by Sweden.

Triumphing on Sunday would also mean back-to-back Euros successes for Wiegman, who, after overseeing her native Netherlands winning the 2017 edition on home soil, has had an England tenure that remains unbeaten after 19 matches.

"When you come in, you hope things will go well and you connect with the staff, the FA and then the players and it all works," she reflected.

"From the beginning, there was a click and you can tell. It takes hard work too, but you feel the energy and people believe in how we want to work. We ask players how they feel and their experience.

"The results have been good and very nice. We made it to the final but we know how tight the game against Spain was. It's nice and I hope we can do it even better on Sunday."

Image: Alessia Russo celebrates after scoring England Women's third goal against Sweden

Wiegman again kept faith in the XI that had started each of England's four previous matches, but was directly questioned on Russo's contribution after another standout display: "She came on and impacted the game again very well. She had so much courage to do such an unpredictable and phenomenal thing like that. It was nice to watch, then it was 3-0 and we wanted to finish the game...She could start, but I think the starting team that has started has done well too. We'll see how we go from here."

Gerhardsson: England 'really talented'

Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson said: "I can't give analysis but I can give emotions. It's tough, naturally. In the first 25 minutes I thought we had chances, even though England did too.

"We had the more dangerous chances to score first. It would have given the game a different outlook. Going 2-0 down from a set-piece early in the second half against a difficult opponent like England is going to be tough. Then going to 3-0 and 4-0 doesn't make it any easier.

"We were playing a really talented team and when you face that sort of opponent you need to take your chances. We matched them physically but there are various reasons why it went the way it did in the second half."

The knock-out phase...

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: England 2-1 Spain (AET)

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Germany 2-0 Austria

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Sweden 1-0 Belgium

Saturday July 23

Quarter-final 4: France 1-0 Netherlands (AET)

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: England 4-0 Sweden

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Germany vs France - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley

