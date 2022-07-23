France Women 1-0 Netherlands Women: Eve Perisset spot kick in extra-time sets up Germany semi-final

Eve Perisset's penalty in extra-time sent France into their first Women's Euro semi-final where they will face Germany.

Perisset converted a penalty in the 102nd minute to end the title defence of the Dutch in Rotherham.

The French had exited at the quarter-finals stage in their last five international tournaments.

They complete the line-up of teams in the semi-finals with Germany standing in their way of a place in the final.

Image: Eve Perisset celebrates her converted penalty

Host nation England and Sweden meet on Tuesday.

France have only ever reached the semi-finals of a major tournament once before. That was at the Women's World Cup in 2011.

More to follow...

Image: France in the early stages against Netherlands

What's next?

France will take on Germany in the second semi-final, taking place on Wednesday at Stadium MK.

The knock-out phase...

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: England 2-1 Spain (AET)

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Germany 2-0 Austria

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Sweden 1-0 Belgium

Saturday July 23

Quarter-final 4: France 1-0 Netherlands

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: England vs Sweden - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Germany vs France - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley

