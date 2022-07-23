Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

France Women vs Holland Women. Women's European Championship Quarter-Final.

New York Stadium

France Women 1

  • È Périsset (102nd minute pen)

Holland Women 0

    France Women 1-0 Netherlands Women: Eve Perisset spot kick in extra-time sets up Germany semi-final

    Report as Eve Perisset's extra-time penalty clinches France's spot in the semi-finals; They take on Germany in the second semi-final, taking place at Stadium MK on Wednesday night; Host nation England and Sweden meet on Tuesday

    Saturday 23 July 2022 22:55, UK

    Eve Perisset celebrates

    Eve Perisset's penalty in extra-time sent France into their first Women's Euro semi-final where they will face Germany.

    Perisset converted a penalty in the 102nd minute to end the title defence of the Dutch in Rotherham.

    The French had exited at the quarter-finals stage in their last five international tournaments.

    They complete the line-up of teams in the semi-finals with Germany standing in their way of a place in the final.

    Eve Perisset celebrates her converted penalty
    Image: Eve Perisset celebrates her converted penalty

    Host nation England and Sweden meet on Tuesday.

    France have only ever reached the semi-finals of a major tournament once before. That was at the Women's World Cup in 2011.

    More to follow...

    France in the early stages against Netherlands
    Image: France in the early stages against Netherlands

    What's next?

    France will take on Germany in the second semi-final, taking place on Wednesday at Stadium MK.

    The knock-out phase...

    Quarter-finals

    Wednesday July 20

    Quarter-final 1: England 2-1 Spain (AET)

    Thursday July 21

    Quarter-final 2: Germany 2-0 Austria

    Friday July 22

    Quarter-final 3: Sweden 1-0 Belgium

    Saturday July 23

    Quarter-final 4: France 1-0 Netherlands

    Semi-finals

    Tuesday July 26

    Semi-final 1: England vs Sweden - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

    Wednesday July 27

    Semi-final 2: Germany vs France - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

    Final

    Sunday July 31

    Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

