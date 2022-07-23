France Women 1-0 Netherlands Women: Eve Perisset spot kick in extra-time sets up Germany semi-final

France Women vs Holland Women. Women's European Championship Quarter-Final.
New York StadiumAttendance9,764.
Report as Eve Perisset's extra-time penalty clinches France's spot in the semi-finals; They take on Germany in the second semi-final, taking place at Stadium MK on Wednesday night; Host nation England and Sweden meet on Tuesday
Saturday 23 July 2022 22:55, UK
Eve Perisset's penalty in extra-time sent France into their first Women's Euro semi-final where they will face Germany.
Perisset converted a penalty in the 102nd minute to end the title defence of the Dutch in Rotherham.
The French had exited at the quarter-finals stage in their last five international tournaments.
They complete the line-up of teams in the semi-finals with Germany standing in their way of a place in the final.
Host nation England and Sweden meet on Tuesday.
France have only ever reached the semi-finals of a major tournament once before. That was at the Women's World Cup in 2011.
What's next?
France will take on Germany in the second semi-final, taking place on Wednesday at Stadium MK.
Quarter-finals
Wednesday July 20
Quarter-final 1: England 2-1 Spain (AET)
Thursday July 21
Quarter-final 2: Germany 2-0 Austria
Friday July 22
Quarter-final 3: Sweden 1-0 Belgium
Saturday July 23
Quarter-final 4: France 1-0 Netherlands
Semi-finals
Tuesday July 26
Semi-final 1: England vs Sweden - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Wednesday July 27
Semi-final 2: Germany vs France - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK
Final
Sunday July 31
Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley
