Germany Women 2-0 Austria Women: Lina Magull, Alexandra Popp make most of defensive errors to reach semi-finals

Germany showed their ruthless streak again as Lina Magull and Alexandra Popp pounced on defensive errors to beat Austria 2-0 and reach the Euro 2022 semi-finals.

Germany had blown away Denmark, Spain and Finland to win Group C at a canter but were given a run for their money by a surprisingly front-foot Austrian performance, and were indebted to some fine luck and wayward finishing before Popp's late second from a Manuela Zinsberger howler.

Marina Georgieva's early header first cannoned back off the post in a bright Austria start, before Germany took the lead when their high press caused a defensive mix-up which gave Magull a simple finish from 12 yards (25).

Both sides would strike the goalframe twice after half-time, with Sarah Puntigam denied when she looked certain to score from a corner Germany had failed to clear.

Klara Buhl then struck the bar herself from long range before missing an open goal minutes later as Germany pressed for a second.

It did follow in the final minute of normal time when Zinsberger's goal-kick cannoned off Popp's back and in to leave the goalkeeper red-faced, and Germany celebrating another win - and another clean sheet - to set up a semi-final against either France or Netherlands next Wednesday.

Were Germany good, or lucky? A bit of both

Lefty Gomez, a New York Yankees baseball pitcher from the 1930s, is credited with the saying "I'd rather be lucky than good." Being both is certainly not a bad position to be in.

That is about where this Germany side find themselves now - having scored 11 goals without reply in their four Euro 2022 games to move themselves two wins from the trophy.

They haven't needed to draw on much luck to this point but it was in strong supply to secure safe passage past Austria, who will leave with a tinge of regret given their brushes with the Germany goalframe in either half.

Image: Lina Magull celebrates after scoring for Germany against Austria in Euro 2022 quarter-final

Both of Germany's goals came from Popp's pressing on Zinsberger, the same tactic which had borne fruit in their group-stage win over Spain. For the first, she forced the Arsenal goalkeeper into a hurried clearance, which was quickly nodded back in midfield for Klara Buhl, whose square was worked to Magull to sidefoot home.

The second was simpler - and a nightmare for the Austria No 1. Teed up by Georgieva at a goal kick, her attempted clearance hit the Germany striker and rebounded straight into the empty net, although it likely came too late to make a difference to the end result.

Image: Barbara Dunst also hit the bar with a speculative 30-yard effort as Austria rallied after half-time

As much as Germany made their own luck through their quality of attack, so Austria made theirs with some wayward finishing. Georgieva was left unmarked at an early Austria corner but could only find the woodwork.

Puntigam later had the goal at her mercy from 12 yards when another fell to her, before she again rattled the goalframe to let Germany off the hook.

On paper, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side will face their toughest test yet in the semi-finals. Whoever they come up against in Milton Keynes will need to learn from Austria's mistakes, because Germany have proven they will be relentless - and clinical - if they don't.

What the manager said...

Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: "We're very happy to win, we were deserved winners and it was as intense as we expected. Austria played well from set-pieces and in the moment where we didn't do things well, they hurt us. Thankfully, they didn't score, which helped us.

"We wanted to come over the flanks and the opening goal was fantastically played, at half-time we changed a few things in terms of positioning. We weren't courageous enough in terms of getting into the right positions before half-time and spoke about it at the break, and then we were a lot calmer after half-time.

"It took a long time to score the second which was a pity, but it was a great game for the fans - compliments to Austria, they did what we expected which was to play good football, with a clear plan and a good mentality."

What's next?

Germany will take on the winner of Saturday's quarter-final between France and reigning champions Netherlands at Stadium MK next Wednesday; kick-off at 8pm.

The knock-out phase...

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: England 2-1 Spain (AET)

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Germany 2-0 Austria

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Sweden vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Saturday July 23

Quarter-final 4: France vs Netherlands - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: England vs Sweden or Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Germany or Austria vs France or Netherlands - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley

