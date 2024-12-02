Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time
England Women vs Switzerland Women. Women's International Friendlies.
Bramall Lane.
England Women 0
Switzerland Women 0
England Women vs Switzerland Women LIVE! International friendly match updates, news and score
