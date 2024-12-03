England Women 1-0 Switzerland Women: Grace Clinton earns victory as Lionesses close out international calendar for 2024

Much-changed England closed out the international fixture calendar by earning a 1-0 victory over Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland at Bramall Lane.

Sarina Wiegman named an experimental starting XI - the youngest by average age in her three-and-a-half years as Lionesses boss - in a bid to learn more about who is a good fit for next summer's tournament.

She will have liked plenty of what she saw from England's high-energy, all-action youngsters, as Grace Clinton got on the scoresheet for the third time in five appearances and Aggie Beever-Jones impressed alongside debutant Laura Blindkilde-Brown.

Image: Grace Clinton has scored three goals in five appearances for England

The opener was scored inside eight minutes as Millie Turner - on her first England start - glanced Jess Park's free-kick against the post and Clinton reacted first to turn home the rebound.

The hosts continued to dominate but failed to convert any further chances, inviting Switzerland into the game in the second period after a series of substitutions did more harm than good to England's rhythm.

Meriame Terchoun nearly caught Hannah Hampton off her line, drawing a superb fingertip save, while Beth Mead escaped punishment for, what looked to be, a foul on Leandro Andrade inside the box.

Plenty to ponder before any final decisions are made about the configuration of next year's tournament squad, but an encouraging shake up all the same, as Clinton shone and young Ruby Mace proved a capable deputy for Keira Walsh.

Team news: Sarina Wiegman had spoken about wanting to experiment in the two friendlies with which England were finishing the calendar year, and named a starting selection showing 10 changes from Saturday's 0-0 draw with the USA - lining up with three central defenders and wing-backs.

Wiegman pleased with options despite 'sloppy' end

England head coach Sarina Wiegman speaking on ITV:

"I learned a lot. We played a very good first half, where we had rhythm, created chances but only scored one goal. We found spaces and overloads all the time, and second half we didn't do that. We were more sloppy, it was a much harder half.

"I don't see it as a lack of goals. We played many players, we did different things, we're trying out things. I want to score more goals but we move on and in February we go again.

"Lots of things we have to improve, but if you see now the amount of options we have, we tried some new tactics, and players are giving themselves a good chance of making the tournament next summer."

Analysis: Impressive Clinton impossible to overlook

Image: Grace Clinton is playing her way into next summer's England squad

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

England have a player on their hands in Grace Clinton. If there was one area of the pitch Sarina Wiegman would want more options, it's in the No 10 position. Three goals in five international caps, having only made her debut in October, is a wonderful return, but beyond that, the connections she's formed will encourage Wiegman.

Finding pockets, exploiting space, playing on the half turn with creativity and vision - those are all huge weapons for an England team that so often faces opposition teams who favour a compact low block.

Clinton can unpick defences with a simple drop of the shoulder, or threaded pass. Tonight, she won the free kick Jess Park delivered for the goal, before applying the finish herself. She has made a case for herself, and will now be difficult to overlook as Wiegman begins assembling plans for next summer's Euros title defence.