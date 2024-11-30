England 0-0 USA: Lionesses held to goalless draw at Wembley as preparation steps up for Euro 2025

England were held to an entertaining goalless draw with Olympic champions USA at Wembley as they ramp up preparations for next summer's Euros title defence.

The Lionesses were on the back foot for the majority of the game but reduced their hosts to half chances as Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan, among others, tested Mary Earps, but never at full stretch.

What will have impressed Sarina Wiegman most was England's ability to stay defensively resolute when faced with the pace and athleticism of the four-time World Cup winners, who remain unbeaten under Emma Hayes.

Their work at the opposite end wasn't quite as assured or fluid as it's been in the past, but Wiegman will take solace from a commendable shutout - their first of 2024 - particularly after conceding four against Germany on a punishing night in late October.

Image: Jessica Naz dribbles away from Naomi Girma

Maturity of defensive display impresses Wiegman

England head coach Sarina Wiegman speaking on ITV:

"Very intense game at the very highest level. We were more mature than the last time we played at Wembley. As a team we defended really well. We had moments we could press in the second half, I would like more of that.

"The final pass to get behind we lost too quick. This game gives us information, that's what we wanted. We're trying out things and they challenged us. As a team we did well to recognise moments, tactically the team were really connected.

"There is big competition in the squad. Mary Earps absolutely showed up today. We're learning things. This shows that we need to improve things, this is good, but we want to be better again."

Image: Mary Earps denies Lindsey Horan

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leah Williamson gives her thoughts after England drew 0-0 with the United States in their friendly.

Hayes: We handled hostile Wembley well

USA head coach Emma Hayes speaking on ITV:

"I thought we kept the crowd quiet and controlled the game. I'm super proud of the way we imposed ourselves, it was just the top end. The quality was just lacking, but generally I'm pleased with the performance.

"If you think about the entries into the final third it was us more than them. We're in a developmental phase, and I thought we handled the hostile moments in the game.

"I'm a proud Englishwomen who is proud to coach America. You can be both things."