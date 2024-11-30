 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

England Women vs USA Women. Women's International Friendlies.

Wembley Stadium.

England Women 0

    USA Women 0

      Latest Women's International Friendlies Odds

      England 0-0 USA: Lionesses held to goalless draw at Wembley as preparation steps up for Euro 2025

      Match report as England frustrated their US visitors and reduced the world's top-ranked side to half chances; Mary Earps pulled off three saves to preserve the Lionesses well-earned clean sheet

      By Laura Hunter

      Saturday 30 November 2024 20:49, UK

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui reflects on England's goalless friendly draw with the United States.

      England were held to an entertaining goalless draw with Olympic champions USA at Wembley as they ramp up preparations for next summer's Euros title defence.

      The Lionesses were on the back foot for the majority of the game but reduced their hosts to half chances as Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan, among others, tested Mary Earps, but never at full stretch.

      What will have impressed Sarina Wiegman most was England's ability to stay defensively resolute when faced with the pace and athleticism of the four-time World Cup winners, who remain unbeaten under Emma Hayes.

      Their work at the opposite end wasn't quite as assured or fluid as it's been in the past, but Wiegman will take solace from a commendable shutout - their first of 2024 - particularly after conceding four against Germany on a punishing night in late October.

      Jessica Naz dribbles away from Naomi Girma
      Image: Jessica Naz dribbles away from Naomi Girma

      Maturity of defensive display impresses Wiegman

      England head coach Sarina Wiegman speaking on ITV:

      Trending

      "Very intense game at the very highest level. We were more mature than the last time we played at Wembley. As a team we defended really well. We had moments we could press in the second half, I would like more of that.

      "The final pass to get behind we lost too quick. This game gives us information, that's what we wanted. We're trying out things and they challenged us. As a team we did well to recognise moments, tactically the team were really connected.

      Also See:

      "There is big competition in the squad. Mary Earps absolutely showed up today. We're learning things. This shows that we need to improve things, this is good, but we want to be better again."

      Mary Earps denies Lindsey Horan
      Image: Mary Earps denies Lindsey Horan

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      Leah Williamson gives her thoughts after England drew 0-0 with the United States in their friendly.

      Hayes: We handled hostile Wembley well

      USA head coach Emma Hayes speaking on ITV:

      "I thought we kept the crowd quiet and controlled the game. I'm super proud of the way we imposed ourselves, it was just the top end. The quality was just lacking, but generally I'm pleased with the performance.

      "If you think about the entries into the final third it was us more than them. We're in a developmental phase, and I thought we handled the hostile moments in the game.

      "I'm a proud Englishwomen who is proud to coach America. You can be both things."

      A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
      A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

      Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

      Around Sky

      Other Sports

      Upgrade to Sky Sports or stream with NOW

      Football

      Get Sky Cinema