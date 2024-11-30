England Women vs USA Women. Women's International Friendlies.
Wembley Stadium.
England Women 0
USA Women 0
England 0-0 USA: Lionesses held to goalless draw at Wembley as preparation steps up for Euro 2025
Match report as England frustrated their US visitors and reduced the world's top-ranked side to half chances; Mary Earps pulled off three saves to preserve the Lionesses well-earned clean sheet
Saturday 30 November 2024 20:49, UK
England were held to an entertaining goalless draw with Olympic champions USA at Wembley as they ramp up preparations for next summer's Euros title defence.
The Lionesses were on the back foot for the majority of the game but reduced their hosts to half chances as Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan, among others, tested Mary Earps, but never at full stretch.
What will have impressed Sarina Wiegman most was England's ability to stay defensively resolute when faced with the pace and athleticism of the four-time World Cup winners, who remain unbeaten under Emma Hayes.
Their work at the opposite end wasn't quite as assured or fluid as it's been in the past, but Wiegman will take solace from a commendable shutout - their first of 2024 - particularly after conceding four against Germany on a punishing night in late October.
Maturity of defensive display impresses Wiegman
England head coach Sarina Wiegman speaking on ITV:
Trending
- Qatar GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole but under investigation LIVE!
- West Ham 2-5 Arsenal highlights & rate the players!
- SEVEN first-half goals! | Arsenal win London Stadium goal-fest!
- Arsenal latest: Arteta gives Gabriel fitness update
- Newcastle can't afford PL striker, says Howe | Isak injury latest
- Verstappen hits back for Qatar GP pole but faces stewards after Russell incident
- Transfer Centre LIVE! 'Real inform Liverpool of desire to sign Trent'
- Schade hits hat-trick as Brentford thump Leicester - rate the players!
- Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Bayern Munich - match commentary
- Wolves 2-4 Bournemouth - free match highlights and rate the players
"Very intense game at the very highest level. We were more mature than the last time we played at Wembley. As a team we defended really well. We had moments we could press in the second half, I would like more of that.
"The final pass to get behind we lost too quick. This game gives us information, that's what we wanted. We're trying out things and they challenged us. As a team we did well to recognise moments, tactically the team were really connected.
"There is big competition in the squad. Mary Earps absolutely showed up today. We're learning things. This shows that we need to improve things, this is good, but we want to be better again."
Hayes: We handled hostile Wembley well
USA head coach Emma Hayes speaking on ITV:
"I thought we kept the crowd quiet and controlled the game. I'm super proud of the way we imposed ourselves, it was just the top end. The quality was just lacking, but generally I'm pleased with the performance.
"If you think about the entries into the final third it was us more than them. We're in a developmental phase, and I thought we handled the hostile moments in the game.
"I'm a proud Englishwomen who is proud to coach America. You can be both things."