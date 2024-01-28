 Skip to content
Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea. Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.

Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

Equatorial Guinea 0

  • F Bikoro (sent off 55th minute)

Guinea 1

  • M Bayo (98th minute)

AFCON 2023: Mohamed Bayo scores dramatic added-time winner to send Guinea into quarter-finals

Guinea through to quarter-finals of Africa Cup of Nations after a nail-biting 1-0 win against Equatorial Guinea; Mohamed Bayo scores a dramatic winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time

Sunday 28 January 2024 20:05, UK

Highlights of the AFCON round of 16 match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea.

Mohamed Bayo scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send Guinea into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over 10-player Equatorial Guinea.

The game was heading for extra-time when Ibrahim Diakite crossed for Bayo to finally break the deadlock with a header inside the near post.

It was effectively the last play of the game and left Guinea's exhausted opponents slumped on the field.

Equatorial Guinea's Federico Bikoro sees red against Guinea for a wild 'kung-fu' kick challenge

A majority of the 36,340 fans in attendance celebrated, mindful of Equatorial Guinea's 4-0 win over host nation Ivory Coast in the previous match, a result that almost knocked the hosts out.

Equatorial Guinea defender Federico Bikoro was shown a straight red card in the 55th minute for kicking Bayo while attempting a clearance.

Guinea's Mohamed Bayo celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the African Cup of Nations Round of 16 soccer match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Image: Guinea's Mohamed Bayo celebrates after his winning goal

They looked set to take the game into extra-time after Guinea striker and tournament top scorer Emilio Nsue missed a penalty in the 69th minute when his spot-kick struck the right post.

Guinea will next face DR Congo or seven-time champions Egypt, who play their round-of-16 game later on Sunday in San Pedro. Both teams are looking for their first win after drawing all their group games.

