Espanyol 2-4 Barcelona: Visitors beat local rivals to seal LaLiga title for first time since 2019

Barcelona have been crowned LaLiga champions for the first time since the 2018-19 season after beating local rivals Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday.

A comfortable victory over the relegation-threatened hosts at the RCDE Stadium means Xavi Hernandez's side are 14 points clear of Real Madrid in second and 16 ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid with four games of the season remaining.

Goal machine Robert Lewandowski scored twice (11, 40) with Alejandro Balde (20) and Jules Kounde (53) also on the scoresheet as Barca cruised to their 27th league win of the campaign. They have now won the Spanish top flight 27 times - only Real Madrid have more titles (35).

Javi Puado (73) and Joselu (90+2) pulled two goals back for Espanyol before the final whistle but it was too little too late for the home side. They stay 19th and are four points from safety after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Image: Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona beat local rivals Espanyol to seal the title

Barcelona will have the opportunity to celebrate winning the LaLiga title in front of their own fans next Saturday when they take on Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp; kick-off 8pm.

Espanyol continue their fight for survival next Sunday when they make the trip to 11th-placed Rayo Vallecano; kick-off 1pm.