Everton vs Arsenal: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina could come back into contention for the squad to face Arsenal after two months out with a hamstring problem.

The Colombia international returned to training this week and will be assessed before Monday's game.

Midfielder Andre Gomes is back in the squad after a calf problem but long-term absentee striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) is still at least two weeks away from returning while midfielder Tom Davies (knee) remains out.

Arsenal will check on the fitness of Emile Smith Rowe ahead of the trip to Goodison Park.

The England international was substituted during the second half of Thursday's defeat at Manchester United after suffering a knock.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka is nearing a return from a knee injury but this game may come too soon. Sead Kolasinac is still out.

Everton

Everton vs Arsenal Monday 6th December 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Last time out...

Opta stats

Everton won both Premier League games against Arsenal last season - they've not won three in a row against the Gunners in league competition since April 1986.

Arsenal are without a win in their last three Premier League away games against Everton (D1 L2), last having a longer winless league run at Goodison Park between 1989 and 1994 (6 games).

Arsenal have scored 111 Premier League goals against Everton, more than they have vs any other side in the competition. Indeed, only Manchester United have netted more against a single opponent in the competition (112 vs Newcastle).

Everton lost their first Monday Premier League match this season 2-1 at Wolves - they've not lost consecutive Monday games in the competition since April 2006/January 2007 (vs Chelsea and Man City).

Arsenal have lost two of their last three games in the Premier League (W1), conceding seven goals in the process. Prior to this, the Gunners had gone unbeaten in their previous eight matches (W6 D2) and conceded only four times.

Everton have lost six of their last seven Premier League matches (D1) and are winless in their last eight (D2 L6). The Toffees haven't gone nine without a win since a 12-game run between August and October 1994.

In his Premier League career, Everton manager Rafael Benítez has seen his sides concede more goals against Arsenal (27) than against any other team in the competition. Indeed, the Spaniard has seen his teams keep just one clean sheet in 17 top-flight games against the Gunners (1-0 with Liverpool in February 2016).

Everton's Demarai Gray has scored more Premier League goals than any other Toffees player this season (4), while Gray has never netted more than four in a Premier League season in his career, also netting four in 2018-19 at Leicester City.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored eight goals in nine Premier League games played on Mondays, with only Ian Wright (14) netting more on this day of the week for the Gunners in the competition. Aubameyang averages a goal every 85 minutes in the Premier League on Mondays, his best such record on a specific weekday.

Emile Smith Rowe has had a hand in eight goals in his last 11 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal (6 goals, 2 assists). Indeed, only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (9) has more goal involvements for the Gunners this season than the 21-year-old (8).

