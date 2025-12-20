Everton 0-1 Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres scores winner to send Gunners top of Premier League at Christmas amid VAR controversy

Arsenal ensured they would be top of the Premier League at Christmas as they earned a 1-0 win at Everton - but it did not come without controversy.

Viktor Gyokeres' first-half penalty after Jake O'Brien's careless handball was the difference between the two sides at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, yet there would be more VAR incidents to come.

Everton looked all but set to be awarded a penalty of their own after William Saliba kicked the underside of Thierno Barry's leg as he looked to clear the ball. VAR checked the incident for a long time after referee Sam Barrott did not award the spot kick - and did not award it, claiming "the contact from Saliba on Barry wasn't sufficient for a penalty."

"I think they're saying it's insignificant contact, and it might have been," said David Moyes to Sky Sports after the game. "May well have been. They come up with new words for every decision don't they?"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal defender William Saliba's challenge on Everton's Thierno Barry is checked for a possible penalty - but cleared

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It was a tricky night for Arsenal, who struggled in the first 15 minutes but recovered to take the lead. After Gyokeres saw a penalty shout waved away after going down under O'Brien's challenge at the far post, the same Everton defender put two hands on the ball from Declan Rice's corner in a clear spot kick.

Gyokeres converted to end a run of five games without a goal since scoring last against Burnley in early November before his injury. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard handed him penalty responsibilities, with that goal being the first time in two years that the Norwegian or Bukayo Saka have not taken a spot kick when they have been on the pitch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A big goal for Arsenal and Viktor Gyokeres, who scores a penalty which was given after Everton's Jake O’Brien handled in the box

Arsenal limited Everton to no shots in the first half, just the second time since Opta records began that has happened to them in a Premier League home game - but it was a different story in the second half.

Arsenal found it more challenging amid the penalty shouts, even though they hit the post twice through Leandro Trossard and Zubimendi, while Saka saw a shot cleared off the line by James Tarkowski.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal's Leandro Trossard hits the post in their Premier League match at Everton

After losing top spot to Manchester City earlier in the day, Arsenal move back to the summit to end a run of three Premier League away games without a win.

Redknapp: Arsenal got fortunate with penalty call

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"We have definitely seen these given. It reminds me of Joao Pedro for Brighton also with Saliba involved.

"You can see it, Thierno Barry just gets his right foot to it and he definitely kicks him.

"You can see Jack Grealish's reaction. He's apoplectic. Barry definitely gets his foot up and Saliba kicks the back of his heel.

"We've seen some penalty decisions this weekend and there are a lot worse than that have been given. We've got VAR whether we like it or not. That's what it is there for, to intervene. They've got very fortunate there, Arsenal."

Analysis: A step in the right direction for under-fire Gyokeres?

Image: Viktor Gyokeres' penalty gave Arsenal the win

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

A lot of the pre-match talk surrounded what's next for Viktor Gyokeres, with the Swedish forward not quite at the level amid pressure from Gabriel Jesus, Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz on the way back from injury.

This latest outing against Everton - where he scored a first-half penalty which won the game - had fewer question marks and was more of a step in the right direction.

The goal was a positive but there were other moments too. A lot has been made about his Arsenal team-mates not spotting his runs - but William Saliba played him through for a good chance in the first half.

In the second period, Leandro Trossard released him for a trademark channel run down the left and managed to barge through two Everton defenders. It was much closer to the 'battering ram' forward the Premier League was promised - and his three shots on Merseyside was more than he managed in his previous 180 Premier League minutes for Arsenal.

Arsenal's players recognised the need to give him a goal and the penalty summed that up. It was reminiscent of October 2023, when the Gunners' regular penalty takers gave up a spot kick to get Kai Havertz his first Arsenal goal.

The German ended up with 13 goals that season as Arsenal went within two points of the title. Gyokeres now has five - but crucially it looks like there's a better understanding with his team.

Arteta: We're not looking at Man City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports:

"Very happy to win here. It's a really difficult place to come - and it's very organised. And I have to take the opportunity to say what a beautiful stadium they have built.

"I had chills with the atmosphere, the beauty of it. Congratulations. The first half we had some moments where we were very dominant, and we had two or three big open chances where if you want to be more relaxed at the end, you have to score them in the Premier League. Those moments, you have to be more clinical to have bigger margins.

"You need to enjoy the process of winning. It's going to be hard and difficult moments, great moments. That's all part of the intention and how close we are to winning. We have to take it game by game.

"We are not looking at [Man City], I know you guys do. But from the first day, the only thing you can decide is your own performances and results. We know how long it's going to be. How tough it's going to be. Just do our best."

'We play tough' - Moyes hits out at ref for soft fouls

Everton head coach David Moyes to Sky Sports:

"I thought the performance was competitive. Our spirit and everything we showed about it, we showed it for long periods of the game. We didn't have quite the quality for some actions. But overall I thought we did a good job against Arsenal. We wanted to make it a tough game and I think it was for them.

"I don't think Arsenal gave us too many problems before the penalty kick. I thought we actually started the game better than Arsenal. But we gave away a poor decision by Jake O'Brien to raise his arms, which made it difficult. That was their first corner kick of the game. These things happen, you shouldn't be putting your arms up, that's for sure.

What he said to the refs at full-time: I'd like to [tell you], but I'd probably be fined in some ways. You need to find ways at Sky to talk to referees or don't bother asking me.

"It was a day where just a lot of things didn't quite suit and go our way. There were quite a few people going down injured. The referee was blowing up for them. It's a different football club here. We play tough. We expect our referees to do the same."

More to follow.

Story of the match in stats...