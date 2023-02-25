Everton 0-2 Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins scores in fifth consecutive game before Emi Buendia adds late second

Ollie Watkins' penalty made him the first Aston Villa player to score in five straight Premier League games as their 2-0 win at Everton halted their relegation-battling hosts' resurgence.

Watkins was given the perfect chance to continue his scoring run when John McGinn was blatantly fouled by Idrissa Gana Gueye just inside the Everton box, allowing the striker to smash home down the middle from 12 yards.

A previously quiet game was sparked into life minutes before that goal when Neal Maupay's bundled effort was cleared off the line by Tyrone Mings, before Watkins saw a header pushed onto the post by a sprawling Jordan Pickford.

After it, Villa comfortably soaked up the hosts' pressure while threatening a second on the break themselves. Substitute Emi Buendia gave them the cushion they wanted in the final minutes, sweeping home after a swift counter-attack to earn the visitors a first win in four games.

Everton drop back into the bottom three and a point from safety as a result of the defeat.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (6), Coleman (5), Mina (5), Coady (6), Mykolenko (6), Doucoure (5), Gueye (5), Onana (6), Iwobi (6), Maupay (6), McNeil (6).



Subs: Gray (6), Simms (6), Davies (n/a).



Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Cash (7), Mings (7), Konsa (6), Digne (6), Ramsey (7), Luiz (6), Kamara (7), McGinn (8), Watkins (7), Bailey (5).



Subs: Buendia (7), Moreno (6).



Player of the match: John McGinn

How Everton's misery returned with Villa victory

Everton's struggles in front of goal stopped them making more of their first-half dominance. Although more than 40 per cent of the opening period was played in the Villa third, the Toffees never fashioned a chance to really threaten Emi Martinez in goal.

Villa's run of three defeats in a row did nothing to help their own prospects, but Watkins had half a sight of goal when he was played in behind, only for Pickford to deny him before he could get a shot away.

Things finally changed midway through the second period, when a Dwight McNeil free-kick caused chaos in the Villa box. The visitors struggled to clear their lines and when Alex Iwobi's shot was blocked by Ezri Konsa into the path of Maupay, the off-balance Frenchman looked certain to bundle home an opener only for Mings' to clear off the line.

There was a near-repeat performance at the other end moments later, as Lucas Digne's cross was nodded down by Watkins, turned onto the post by Pickford and volleyed away by James Tarkowski from only a matter of inches out.

Everton would not be so lucky from Villa's next attack. Gueye's ill-judged slide on McGinn as he tracked his run into the area sent the visiting captain flying, and Anthony Taylor had no delay in pointing to the spot.

Watkins then fired high down the middle to make club history - and move one goal away from 100 across his career.

Image: Ollie Watkins celebrates his goal at Goodison Park

Everton committed bodies forward in the hope of finding an equaliser but still rarely threatened Martinez's goal, and instead were caught out on the break as Villa sealed victory.

Mings' long ball forward was laid off for McGinn, who threaded it through for Buendia in the area. A drop of the shoulder took him away from Seamus Coleman, before he buried the ball inside the near post.

Image: Emi Buendia's goal was his third in five games against Everton

Everton's misery was compounded by wins for West Ham and Leeds, sending them back inside the relegation zone and in real trouble.

Image: Everton were left back inside the bottom three with a first home defeat under Sean Dyche

Dyche laments 'two soft goals' to concede

Everton manager Sean Dyche told Sky Sports:

"We gave away two soft goals in an otherwise solid performance. We had the lion's share of the feel of the game, some of the big moments came our way and we didn't take them. We know we have to do that.

"But a lot of the performance was right, about what we think is important going forwards and for today. The commitment was very good, the shape was good but both boxes are the main business of football, and particularly the first goal we don't get the set-up right.

"That changes the feel of the game, we were on top, especially the first 15 minutes of the second half before the penalty. We were asking questions of them, and they get a penalty situation out of nothing really. I'm frustrated with that in particular."

Emery: Clean sheet was first aim at Goodison

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery told Sky Sports:

"We're very happy. After losing three games in a row, and conceding a lot of goals, our objective was a clean sheet, and through that to win the match.

"We want to create a little bit of a style, being competitive and keep ball more than we have done today and keep confidence in what we're doing.

"I told the players at half-time that I was enjoying the game. I prefer winning, of course, but in tough matches we have to be like we were.

"We want to help Ollie to score, but we want more other players scoring too, like Buendia today. I've put a lot of pressure on turning final-third passes into assists.

"Ollie got the penalty but he also played a part in Emi scoring. I want to create a family spirit here."

Everton now travel to Arsenal - who they beat 1-0 earlier this month - on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm. Sean Dyche's side then go to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, March 5, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.

Nottingham Forest

Everton Sunday 5th March 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Aston Villa's next game is at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Unai Emery's side then go to West Ham on Sunday, March 12; kick-off 2pm.