Everton 0-0 Aston Villa: Goal drought for Unai Emery's side continues as Jack Grealish and the Toffees held

Aston Villa's search for a first win and goal in the 2025/26 season continued as Unai Emery's side held on for a 0-0 draw against Everton.

Villa became just the fifth side in Premier League history to have failed to find the back of the net across the opening four games of the season and remain in 19th as a result of their poor start.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez returned to the starting line-up for the fixture, having missed the previous defeat to Crystal Palace due to speculation regarding a move to Manchester United, and his importance was quickly highlighted at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The goalkeeper was last down the tunnel following the full-time whistle and was seen waving to fans while also tapping the badge.

Image: Emiliano Martinez was seen tapping the badge and thanking fans after making his return to the Aston Villa line-up

Martinez kept Jack Grealish's low-driven effort out in the first half before diving to tip Keane's header out from point-blank range in the second.

The former Villa captain tormented his previous employers throughout the game but the lack of quality inside the box seemed contagious, with Beto squandering the two best chances of the game for the Toffees.

Player ratings: Martinez shines on Villa return Everton: Pickford (6), O’Brien (6), Keane (7), Tarkowski (7), Garner (7), Gana (6), Iroegbunam (7), Ndiaye (8), Dewsbury-Hall (6), Grealish (8), Beto (5).



Subs used: Rohl (6), Barry (6).



Aston Villa Martinez (9), Cash (6), Konsa (7), Mings (6), Digne (6), Bogarde (7), Tielemans (5), McGinn (6), Rogers (5), Buendia (6), Watkins (5).



Subs used: Guessand (6), Elliott (6), Malen (n/a), Lindelof (n/a).



Player of the match: Emiliano Martinez.

Summer signings from both sides in the form of Merlin Rohl and Harvey Elliott did come on to make their debuts but neither player could spark their new teams into life, as a desperate defensive performance from Villa ensured the points were shared.

Everton had the chance to move level with Arsenal and Liverpool at the top of the table with a win, which they undoubtedly deserved, but were forced to settle and remain in fifth place as a result.

Emery praises 'fantastic' Martinez on return

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery speaking to Sky Sports:

"It's a good point and a lot of things were positive. Emiliano did a fantastic job and saved us lots of time. Overall we competed, everything we needed to show.

"We were defending and were disciplined. Then we have to improve offensively as we are not scoring goals. With this point, I am happy because we are building the team. This point is necessary to keep going.

"We are recovering our positivity."

Image: Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez kept a clean sheet against Everton

Moyes: We were the better side

Everton boss David Moyes:

"We had the best of it and feel a bit unlucky not to come away with three points.

"It's frustrating but we are trying to improve. I am pleased because the players put in a brilliant performance."

On his striker dilemma after seeing Beto miss two chances before being replaced by new signing Thierno Barry, Moyes added: "I might just chop and change (striker) for no particular reason.

"I am also introducing a centre-forward who has not played in the Premier League and I don't want to put too much pressure on him straight away."

'Blunt Villa were outplayed by Everton'

Sky Sports' Tim Sherwood speaking on Soccer Saturday:

"When you look at the team, you'd think they have the personnel to do it. Ollie Watkins is a proven goalscorer and Morgan Rogers set the league alight last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emiliano Martinez kisses the Aston Villa badge following transfer rumours for a move away from the club this summer.

"[Emi] Buendia is not at the standard of [Jadon] Sancho and [Harvey] Elliott. He had better players on the bench than on the pitch.

"Without Martinez, they get beat by three or four. He saved them several times. They stuck at it but they got outplayed. They are not creating anything; they look blunt going forward.

"He is a superstar, when I saw [Man] United were going to sign him, I thought, thank goodness. He's a United signing. For Villa fans, thank goodness they kept hold of him. They need him."

Serious improvements needed at Villa

Sky Sports' Sam Cohen:

Aston Villa managed just one shot on target vs Everton, struggling to get anywhere near the goal. With an expected goals value of just 0.31 xG, Villa's attacking threat was little to none.

The visitors looked short in the final third, with leading striker Ollie Watkins and playmaker Morgan Rogers largely isolated. Possession was wasted on more occasions than one and Unai Emery's side didn't really test Jordan Pickford.

Image: John McGinn of Aston Villa is challenged by James Garner of Everton

One positive for Emery was the performance of goalkeeper Emi Martinez. Despite being linked with a move away to Manchester United all summer, the Villa keeper came straight back in and made two fantastic saves, denying Jack Grealish and Michael Keane.

Villa's lack of goals, for now, remains a pressing issue and one that boss Emery won't be pleased with.

With fixtures against Brentford in the Carabao Cup and Sunderland, live on Sky Sports, around the corner, serious improvements will be needed if Villa are to turn their season around.

Story of the game in stats...