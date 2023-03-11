Everton 1-0 Brentford: Dwight McNeil's first-minute strike sees off Bees

Dwight McNeil's first-minute strike was enough to see Everton beat Brentford 1-0, a result that moved Sean Dyche's side out of the relegation zone, while also ending the visitors' 12-game unbeaten Premier League run.

If the home side wanted a quick start at Goodison Park, that is exactly what they got as they scored straight from the kick-off with McNeil arching an unstoppable shot into the top corner from the left edge of the box, with the goal being timed at just 35 seconds.

The hosts thought they had added a second just before half-time, only for the Video Assistant Referee to judge Demarai Gray had inadvertently handled the ball just prior to scoring.

Image: Everton's Dwight McNeil celebrates scoring the winner

And as much as the visitors huffed and puffed thereafter, Everton held firm to deservedly record a vital victory in their relegation fight as Dyche's team jumped up to 15th place in the table after a third 1-0 win of his tenure, two points above the drop zone, while the Bees stay ninth, three points behind sixth-placed Newcastle United.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (8), Coleman (7), Tarkowski (6), Keane (7), Godfrey (6), McNeil (8), Gueye (7), Onana (7), Doucoure (9), Iwobi (8), Gray (7)



Subs: Mykolenko (6), Maupay (6), Davies (6)



Brentford: Raya (8), Hickey (6), Pinnock (6), Mee (6), Henry (7), Damsgaard (5), Norgaard (6), Janelt (6), Jensen (6), Mbeumo (7), Toney (7)



Subs: Schade (6), Dasilva (6), Wissa (6), Ghoddos (6), Onyeka (6)



Man of the match: Abdoulaye Doucoure

How Everton moved out of the drop zone

Everton registered what could prove to be a vital three points in their bid to beat the drop after a quick-fire start on Merseyside, not quite as fast as Bournemouth's opening goal at the Emirates last Saturday, but still pretty quick nonetheless.

Barely seconds after kick-off, the home side worked the ball out wide to the right, before Abdoulaye Doucoure found McNeil in space on the left edge of the area.

Image: Everton's Dwight McNeil scored the only goal of the game

The wide man still had lots to do, though, only to arch a lovely curling effort into the top right-hand corner of the net past a helpless David Raya as the roof nearly came off Goodison Park.

One nearly became two just before the break when Brentford's attempts to clear a free-kick only ended up with the ball in their own net off Gray, who knew nothing of it, only for VAR David Coote to then rightly decide the ball had struck the Everton forward's hand before going in.

Team news Everton boss Sean Dyche stuck with the same side that fought out a 2-2 draw at fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest last Sunday. So experienced centre-back Conor Coady had to settle for a place on the bench, while striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was still missing as he continued his recovery from a hamstring injury, although the England international was back in training now.



As for the visitors, Brentford manager Thomas Frank opted to make one alteration to the team that beat Fulham 3-2 on MNF, with Vitaly Janelt replacing Yoane Wissa.

That call made for an anxious second half as Everton looked to protect their lead, while the visitors looked to maintain their long unbeaten league run stretching back to October.

Image: Everton's Demarai Gray scored, only for VAR to disallow the goal

And while Jordan Pickford was called upon to make one word-class stop to keep out Rico Henry's close-range header at the start of the half and Gary was on hand to make a vital goal-line clearance with 20 minutes to go, Everton held firm in what could prove to be a key win in their fight to stay in the Premier League.

What the managers said...

Everton boss Sean Dyche:

"I think a new manager comes in and I'm a familiar person to him (Dwight McNeil) as I gave him his debut," said Dyche, who has as many wins (three - all 1-0 at home) in his seven matches in charge as Lampard had in 20.

"I am sure he was trying to work for the previous manager but he was still learning and maybe didn't understand some of the things he was being asked to do but he knows me and my staff.

"I'm pleased for him, I'm pleased to see his work ethic paying him back. He puts a lot of pressure on himself and he's learning as he gets older to release that pressure.

"He is finding key moments and today he found a moment with a very fine strike.

"The first half I thought we were very good. You could argue we should have been further in front with the chances we created," added Dyche after Demarai Gray had a goal ruled out by VAR for handball.

"Second half, fair play to them, they came back into it. The only thing I'd say was we gave them too many simple turnovers.

"It's just another step. We have plenty more steps to go. There are strong signs the mentality is growing."

Brentford boss Thomas Frank:

"I thought they were better than us first half and we were better than Everton second half," he said.

"It probably didn't help conceding a goal after 35 seconds.

"We lost the physical battle, the duels and second balls, set-pieces were not good enough and on the ball, we were not that good in quality and decision-making.

"The second half was completely opposite: we created a lot more chances which could easily have given us a well-deserved draw."

FPL stats: Everton vs Brentford Goals McNeil Assists Doucourre Bonus points McNeil (3pts) | Tarkowski (2pts) | Pickford (1pt)

End of Bees's unbeaten top-flight run - Opta stats

Brentford suffered just their fifth Premier League defeat of the season and first since October against Aston Villa, ending what was the longest current unbeaten run in the competition (12 games before today).

Everton are just the seventh side in Premier League history to win a game 1-0 with the winning goal being scored in the first minute and are the first team to do so since Southampton vs Everton themselves in November 2016.

Despite taking charge of just seven games, Sean Dyche has already won as many Premier League games with Everton this season (3) as Frank Lampard did (3/20).

Dwight McNeil's opener after just 35 seconds was Everton's earliest Premier League goal since Tom Davies' strike against Leicester in April 2017 (30 seconds). It was also the earliest goal Brentford have ever conceded in the competition.

Following Dwight McNeil's opener for Everton, there have now been eight goals scored inside the opening minute of Premier League games this season, the joint most in a single campaign in the competition's history.

Chelsea

Everton Saturday 18th March 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Everton take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next Saturday in a match you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League (5.30pm), while Brentford travel to Southampton on Wednesday March 15 (7.30pm).