Everton 0-0 Brentford report: Christian Norgaard's first-half red card not enough to inspire underwhelming Toffees

Everton were booed off by their own fans after they were deservedly held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford, who played more than half of the game with 10 players.

The Toffees had 27 shots against the Bees, who had previously lost all five of their away league games this season, but just five on target and only tested Mark Flekken through Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fifth-minute flick as they failed to score for a third successive game.

The best chance of the game fell to the visitors, when Mathias Jensen played Yoane Wissa through before half-time, with a sprawling Jordan Pickford denying him the opener.

That came moments before Christian Norgaard's red card, which was only awarded after referee Chris Kavanagh was alerted to a high foot by the Brentford captain on Pickford when sliding in for a shot.

Player ratings: Everton: Pickford (7), Young (7), Tarkowski (6), Branthwaite (5), Mykolenko (6), Gueye (6), Doucoure (5), Lindstrom (5), McNeil (6), Ndiaye (7), Calvert-Lewin (5).



Subs: Mangala (6), Beto (4).



Brentford: Flekken (8), Van den Berg (6), Pinnock (7), Collins (7), Lewis-Potter (8), Norgaard (5), Jensen (7), Janelt (7), Damsgaard (7), Mbeumo (6), Wissa (6).



Subs: Schade (6), Thiago (7), Yarmoliuk (n/a).



Player of the Match: Mark Flekken.

Kavanagh took only a few seconds to consult the VAR review monitor before sending off the Denmark international, who had previously never seen red for the Bees.

Everton failed to take advantage of their numerical superiority and toiled after the break without forcing Flekken into another save of note.

Vitaliy Mykolenko blazed over a fine opportunity from Ilman Ndiaye's lay-off in a rare chance of note, and even the introduction of Beto to partner Calvert-Lewin made little difference.

At the end of the Toffees' fifth winless home game from six this season, the Goodison Park faithful made their feelings known to Sean Dyche and his side, who remain three points outside the relegation zone.

Team news: Everton made one change from their goalless draw at West Ham, as Dwight McNeil returned from injury.

Brentford were unchanged from the 3-2 win over Bournemouth, though welcomed Igor Thiago into their squad for the first time.

Analysis: Toothless Everton are going nowhere fast

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

"Ahead of Saturday's game Sean Dyche called for Everton to get the basics right against Brentford. He can't believe his request was answered after another toothless display for their third goalless showing in a row.

"The Toffees plundered 27 shots against the Bees, but just five on target across 90 minutes, and only one which gave Mark Flekken any real concern.

"Things are slowly improving at the back, though they could easily have found themselves 1-0 down when it was still 11 vs 11, but they just cannot find a way to increase their productivity in front of goal.

"Everton have three of the 30 worst expected goals per shot records from individual games this season, out of a field of more than 230.

"What more can Dyche do? Do Everton have the personnel to create more? Dominic Calvert-Lewin at present appears nowhere near the player he once was. Dwight McNeil is productive but not a regular goalscorer.

"His best hope may be Iliman Ndiaye, who was their brightest spark in the opposition box. But that is a lot to ask of a player who is not an out-and-out forward, and who has scored five top-flight goals in his entire career."

Story of the match in stats...