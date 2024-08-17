Everton 0-3 Brighton: Fabian Hurzeler makes winning start as Seagulls boss

Fabian Hurzeler made a dream start to life as Brighton & Hove Albion head coach as his side sauntered to a 3-0 win at Everton.

The visitors deservedly led at the break after a well-worked move midway through the first half involving summer signing Yankuba Minteh, whose inviting cross was tucked home at the back post by an unmarked Kaoru Mitoma.

Player ratings: Everton: Pickford (7), Young (5), Tarkowski (7), Keane (5), Mykolenko (6), Gueye (5), Doucoure (6), Iroegbunam (8), McNeil (7), Harrison (7), Calvert-Lewin (5)



Subs: Holgate (6), Ndiaye (6), Beto (6)



Brighton: Steele (7), Veltman (6), Van Hecke (6), Dunk (7), Hinshelwood (6), Milner (6), Wieffer (7), Mitoma (9), Minteh (8), Welbeck (8), Pedro (8)



Subs: Webster (6), Gilmour (6), Sarmiento (6), Adingra (8), Ayari (8)



Player of the Match: Kaoru Mitoma

Image: Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring Brighton's second goal with Joao Pedro

The home side thought they had got back into the match at the start of the second half after being awarded a penalty following a foul by Lewis Dunk on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, only for VAR Darren England to ask referee Simon Hooper to go over to the pitchside monitor to reconsider his decision.

The on-field official agreed there had been minimal contact and reversed his original call and soon, the visitors doubled their lead when Idrissa Gueye gave the ball straight Mats Wieffer, who then found Danny Welbeck.

Image: Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring for Brighton

The forward still had a lot of work to do, though, to find the back of the net with a clever disguised finish from the edge of the box and when Ashley Young then hauled down Mitoma after mis-controlling a long ball, the 39-year-old became the oldest player ever to be sent off in the Premier League.

Team news: Tim Iroegbunam made his Everton debut following his £9m summer move from Aston Villa.



However, the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Jesper Lindstrom and Jake O'Brien, who also all joined the Toffees during the close season, had to settle for a place on the subs bench.



As expected, though, Jarrad Branthwaite, skipper Seamus Coleman and James Garner all missed out with injury, meaning a start for at right back for Ashley Young at 39.



Brighton also handed debuts for their big-money summer arrival from Feyenoord, Yankuba Minteh and midfielder Mats Wieffer, who also joined from the Eredivisie club.



And there was a record for veteran James Milner, who was appearing in his 23rd Premier League campaign in a row, surpassing Ryan Giggs' record.

It could have actually been worse for the hosts as first substitute Simon Adingra added a third late on, before fellow sub Yasin Ayari thought he had made it 4-0 in stoppage time, only for a tight VAR offside call to end his joy.

Hurzeler 'will stay humble' despite impressive start

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler revelled in his side's victory at Everton on the opening day of the Premier League season, insisting the team's showing was 'special'

"I'm very happy, it's a good start but nothing more and it's important to stay humble after this.

"It's a very good feeling but I don't want to talk about myself, the players deserved this. They worked hard in pre-season and I'm very proud of them.

"It was a good result, very intense. In some moments we suffered but after a time we tried to control the game, had good chances, then went 1-0 up.

"In the end the clean sheet was important and we showed attitude and character."

Hurzeler's biggest issue on the day was handling the disappointment of new signing Yankuba Minteh, who was causing Everton problems down their left before a head injury forced him off in the first half - against his wishes.



"He [Minteh] was disappointed but in the end we are disappointed for the player and can't take any risks, the health of the player is more important and we were responsible for that.

"We have to keep looking at him and how he reacts. I am confident he will be back next week. He had a great impact but I judge my offensive players on how they work off the ball.

"I wasn't surprised he had that performance. I saw it in pre-season."

Dyche: I can't really work out penalty call

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sean Dyche could not understand why a penalty awarded by the on-field referee was overturned in his side's 3-0 loss to Brighton, insisting it was a crucial moment in the game

Everton manager Sean Dyche:

"A big decision on the penalty, I can't really work it out.

"We go to these meetings, we have literally been told the bar is going to be incredibly high for the referee to make a decision, he makes a clear decision from a perfect viewing point and lo and behold he is called over to overturn the

decision.

"You are like, 'What is the point having a high bar then?' We are all confused by it."

"It was a horrible game as a manager when you are doing everything you ask and concede a pretty soft goal from our

point of view, a soft pass and they counter and we are 1-0 down against the run of play.

"We then concede from a poor decision from a pass and then get someone sent off and the whole feeling changes.

"Unfortunately we had these moments early last season, head scratchers. The first half was a good performance. We got punished for mistakes.

"Youngy knows he should head that and not bring it down [for the sending-off]. Those turning points and decisions are massive."

Promising signs for Brighton under new man Hurzeler

Analysis by Sky Sports' Richard Morgan:

Brighton fans will be heading home south from Merseyside with high hopes for the season under Hurzeler if their 3-0 destruction of Everton is anything to go by.

Hurzeler, who was likened to former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp by James Milner, took charge of his first match at Goodison and it could not have gone any better for the youngest-ever Premier League coach.

Image: Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood (right) and Everton's Jack Harrison in action

The 31-year-old's side were confident in possession, especially when playing out from the back, snappy in the press and lethal on the counterattack, especially exciting summer signing Minteh and Mitoma, who both combined for the opening goal.

Another close-season arrival, Wieffer, also impressed in midfield, while Welbeck and Joao Pedro were a constant threat in midfield as the visitors took command in the second half, especially after Young's sending off.

There will obviously be harder tests to come, starting with Manchester United at the Amex on Saturday lunchtime, but for now the future looks very bright for Brighton.

Long season ahead for shot-shy Everton

Image: Tim Iroegbunam shone on his Everton debut

Analysis by Sky Sports' Richard Morgan:

Boos rang out around Goodison Park at the full-time whistle after Everton recorded their third straight opening-day Premier League loss and in truth it was a dispiriting display that signals a potentially long season ahead for Dyche's side.

The hosts actually started brightly and were unlucky not to be ahead early on, but as soon as Mitoma gave Brighton the lead, there was only ever going to be one result as the visitors took charge.

Everton were not helped by having a penalty decision overturned, much to Dyche's fury, right at the start of the second half and then seeing Young sent off, but after having the game's first shot on target in the fourth minute, they failed to register another attempt on target for the rest of the match as they again struggled to create.

And Dyche's biggest puzzle to solve this season will again be how he gets his team to score enough goals to avoid another relegation battle.

Story of the match in stats...