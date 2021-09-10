Everton vs Burnley: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Burnley in the Premier League on Monday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Everton captain Seamus Coleman could be fit for the visit of Burnley as his hamstring injury suffered on international duty is not as bad as first feared.
Deadline-day signing Salomon Rondon is set for his first appearance in the squad while defenders Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina and midfielder Tom Davies are back in training and available.
Midfielder Fabian Delph misses out with a shoulder injury and playmaker James Rodriguez is lacking match fitness having not featured this season but striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to start despite pulling out of the England
squad.
Burnley record signing Maxwel Cornet could make his debut following his £12.9m move from Lyon.
Fellow new arrival Connor Roberts is ruled out as he continues to suffer with a groin strain, while Kevin Long and Dale Stephens also remain absent.
Boss Sean Dyche is hopeful that defender Nathan Collins will feature despite being forced to pull out of the Republic of Ireland's squad for their World Cup qualifiers due to an unspecified injury.
How to follow
Everton vs Burnley is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- After winning four of their first six Premier League meetings with Burnley (L2), Everton have won just three of the last eight against the Clarets in the competition (D1 L4).
- Burnley have won two of their last four away league games against Everton (L2), as many as they had in their previous 16 visits to Goodison Park (D4 L10).
- Just one of the last 15 league meetings between Everton and Burnley has been drawn, with each side winning seven each. The one draw in that run came at Turf Moor last season (1-1).
- After losing four of their first five Premier League away games on a Monday (D1), and conceding 15 goals in the process, the Clarets have won two of their last three on the road (D1), keeping a clean sheet in all three games.
- Everton have scored seven goals in their three Premier League games this season, as many as they had in their last 10 games last term. The Toffees are looking to win three consecutive home league games for the first time since a run of six between March and September 2019.
- Burnley have lost nine of their last 12 Premier League matches (W2 D1). However, each of the Clarets' last four wins in the competition have all come away from home.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in all three of Everton's Premier League games this season, having also netted in their first five matches last term. He's the first player in Premier League history to score in his side's first three games in consecutive campaigns.
- Dwight McNeil has played 99 Premier League games for Burnley - he would be the youngest player to reach 100 appearances in the competition for the Clarets (21y 295d on the day of this game).