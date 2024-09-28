Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace: Dwight McNeil's double gives Toffees first win of Premier League season

Dwight McNeil's second-half double fired Everton to a first win of the Premier League season, with their come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace keeping the visitors winless.

Sean Dyche's side had fallen behind to a 10th-minute Marc Guehi opener after the Eagles captain poked home at the near post.

The half-time whistle was greeted by some boos by the Goodison Park faithful after the Toffees failed to have a shot on target.

Player ratings: McNeil shines Everton: Pickford (6); Young (7), Tarkowski (7), Branthwaite (7), Mykolenko (7); Mangala (7), Doucoure (7); Lindstrom (6), McNeil (9), Ndiaye (7); Calvert-Lewin (6).



Subs: Harrison (7), Gueye (6), Garner (6).



Crystal Palace: Henderson (6); Lacroix (7), Guehi (7), Lerma (6); Munoz (6), Wharton (6), Kamada (6), Mitchell (7); Nketiah (6), Eze (6); Mateta (6).



Subs: Sarr (6), Schlupp (6), Hughes (n/a).



Player of the Match: Dwight McNeil.

Team news Everton made two changes from the draw at Leicester as defenders Jarrad Branthwaite – making his first appearance of the season – and Vitaliy Mykolenko returned, with James Garner and Michael Keane dropping to the bench.

Crystal Palace made one enforced change from last weekend's goalless draw against Manchester United at home as midfielder Jefferson Lerma replaced the injured Chris Richards.

But the home fans were cheering just two minutes into the second half when McNeil struck a magnificent equaliser as he curled one past Dean Henderson from distance.

The turnaround was then complete in the 54th minute when half-time substitute Jack Harrison delivered a fine cross to the back post for McNeil to finish low under Henderson.

Having lost the lead in four of their last six Premier League games, Everton finally held on for a much-needed victory that lifts them out of the relegation zone and gives the Merseysiders further positive news after the Friedkin Group agreed to take over the club earlier this week.

But Palace's struggles continue this season, with Oliver Glasner's side winless from their opening six league games and sitting outside the drop zone only on goal difference, leading to ex-Palace striker Clinton Morrison declaring them "bang in trouble".

Image: A relieved Jordan Pickford celebrates at the final whistle

Dyche proves his worth to prospective new owners

Sky Sports' Declan Olley:

In the week the Friedkin Group agreed to take over Everton, Toffees boss Sean Dyche desperately needed this win over Crystal Palace.

The takeover news had immediately led to speculation around Dyche's future, with ex-England boss Gareth Southgate reportedly being eyed by prospective new owner Dan Friedkin.

Image: Everton manager Sean Dyche has been in charge since January 2023

But Dyche proved his credentials on Saturday as he inspired a superb second-half performance by bringing on Harrison - who provided the assist for McNeil's winner - and presumably giving an impactful half-time team talk.

Dyche, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season, will hope to have restored faith amongst the Everton support, who were delighted to see Branthwaite back.

It is no surprise that the centre-back's long-awaited return culminated in Everton's first league win of the season with his calmness and composure at the back on display against Palace.

At the other end of the pitch, McNeil continues to impress and he has now created the most chances (21) of any player in the Premier League this season.

With this quality, Dyche will now be hoping he can move his side upwards to convince the prospective new owners he is the right man to take the club forward.

Story of the match in stats...