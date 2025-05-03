Everton 2-2 Ipswich: Julio Enciso's stunning long-range effort inspires Kieran McKenna's side to comeback vs Toffees

Julio Enciso's stunning long-range effort inspired Ipswich to come back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Everton.

It looked to be a day of celebration for Everton in the penultimate game at Goodison Park when they raced into an early lead thanks to goals from Beto and Dwight McNeil inside the first half.

McNeil's effort was an impressive strike from distance after Beto's glancing header but the celebrations were cut short by Enciso, who fired in a spectacular goal of his own to ignite the comeback for Kieran McKenna's side.

Everton gathered themselves after the restart and just as the game looked to be petering out into a routine win for David Moyes' side, substitute George Hirst rose highest at the back post to head home the equaliser with just over 10 minutes to go.

Image: Beto heads Everton into the lead against Ipswich

A deflated home crowd were then forced to settle for a 15th draw in the league, while the travelling Tractor Boys' fanbase were finally given something to celebrate before bowing out of the top-flight of English football in three games' time.

The Toffees now move up to 14th in the Premier League table, rising above Manchester United in the process, after previously hovering just one point above the drop zone when David Moyes took charge of the team in January.

Ipswich spoil the Goodison party

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

It has little to no implications on the season but it has given Ipswich fans something to cheer about following the misery that inevitably follows when relegation is confirmed.

Player ratings: Enciso inspires Ipswich Everton: Pickford (6), Patterson (6), O'Brien (7), Branthwaite (6), Mykolenko (6), Gueye (6), Garner (6), McNeil (9), Alcaraz (7), Ndiaye (7), Beto (8).



Subs used: Calvert-Lewin (6), Harrison (6), Young (n/a), Iroegbunam (n/a).



Ipswich: Palmer (7), O'Shea (6), Woolfenden (6), Burgess (7), Greaves (7), Morsy (5), Taylor (6), Hutchinson (7), Chaplin (5), Enciso (10), Delap (6).



Subs used: Phillips (6), Clarke (6), Hirst (8), Cajuste (n/a), Tuanzebe (n/a).



Player of the match: Julio Enciso.

McKenna's side played with a fearlessness and determination that had been lacking throughout the season but showed they are capable of competing at this level.

Meanwhile, a 15th draw of the season for Everton dampened the jovial scenes at Goodison Park but with safety now confirmed, full attention can turn to the final home game against Southampton on May 18, where the club will undoubtedly give the iconic stadium the send-off it deserves.

An end-of-season feel to this one but it had stunning goals, heated battles and a late twist in the result. What more can you ask for?

Story of the match in stats